Tempe, Google working to bring affordable high-speed internet to residents

Jun 30, 2024, 4:00 PM

The City of Tempe is working on a deal with Google to bring affordable high-speed internet to its residents.

(Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

PHOENIX — The City of Tempe is working on a deal with Google to bring affordable high-speed internet to its residents.

The new fiber license and right-of-way use agreement approved by the Tempe City Council on Friday will give access to the city right-of-way for internet service providers to construct and maintain fiber optic networks. 

“This is a giant leap for the city,” Councilmember Randy Keating said in a news release, who had been part of this effort since 2016. “Tempe is known as an innovation center in Arizona and I couldn’t be more proud of this effort and outcome.”

It will be the first arrival of high-speed internet for some parts of Tempe, according to the release.

“While we are still working out details, we are excited that we could be the first new ISP and fiber entrant into the City of Tempe, Government and Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber,” Will Novak said.

Internet providers can pay a yearly fee for right-of-way their facilities occupy, 2% of their revenue for providing internet services or negotiating an agreement to materials or services to the City of Tempe, according to the release. 

Applicants will apply for licenses with the city’s Public Works Department and the City Engineer will issue licenses to applicants, according to the release.

The license will also help Tempe’s rights of way are interrupted fewer times for construction projects. The city will schedule the improvements in such a way to minimize costs and neighborhood disruption.

More information on the project is online.

