Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County approves renovation funding for i.d.e.a. Museum, other Mesa venues

Jun 30, 2024, 7:15 AM

Maricopa County has approved to fund renovations for Mesa’s Firefighter Memorial, Historical Soci...

Maricopa County has approved to fund renovations for Mesa’s Firefighter Memorial, Historical Society, and i.d.e.a. Museum (Facebook Photo).

(Facebook Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County approved funding on Wednesday to renovate Mesa landmarks, including the i.d.e.a. Museum, Firefighter’s Memorial and Historical Society.

The county Board of Supervisors approved the distribution of $200,000 toward the i.d.e.a. Museum, $100,000 for the Firefighter Memorial and $50,000 for the Historical Society.

“These three facilities and gathering spaces honor our first responders, educate our youth and instill community pride,” Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin said in the release. “They highlight the city’s rich history to inspire future generations and introduce them to the wonders of the wider world.

“Through this investment, Maricopa County is enhancing quality of life for Mesa residents and the East Valley region.”

RELATED STORIES

The renovations are being funded using $350,000 of Maricopa County community solutions funding allocated by Vice Chairman Galvin through December 31, 2024.

“This is a significant investment in improvements at some of Mesa’s most beloved community spaces,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “I am deeply grateful to the board for their commitment to our city and would like to thank Vice Chairman Galvin for spearheading this effort.

“I look forward to seeing Mesa residents and visitors enjoy these renovations when they are completed.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman overnight in Phoenix. (Pexels phot...

KTAR.com

Woman seriously injured in alleged Phoenix stabbing with suspect still at large

Police are seeking a suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in Phoenix in the early hours of Sunday.

3 minutes ago

A new 28,000-square-foot hotel by Hilton, LivSmart Studios, is coming to Downtown Glendale near the...

Bailey Leasure

Hilton bringing LivSmart Studios hotel to downtown Glendale

A new 28,000-square-foot hotel by Hilton, LivSmart Studios, is coming to downtown Glendale near the Glendale Civic Center.

3 hours ago

LG Energy Solution has started vertical construction in 2024 on its planned battery manufacturing c...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

LG Energy Solution hits pause on second Arizona battery plant

LG Energy Solution says it's temporarily pausing construction plans for the second phase of its $5.5 billion battery manufacturing plant in Arizona.

5 hours ago

A Coconino County judge sentenced Anthony Martinez, 28, on Friday to life in prison on the murder ...

Associated Press

Arizona man gets life sentence on murder conviction in starvation death of 6-year-old son

A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to prison for the rest of his life for the 2020 starvation death of his 6-year-old son.

14 hours ago

Palm Valley Commerce Center...

KTAR.com

Construction begins on Palm Valley Commerce Center in Goodyear

Construction is underway on Palm Valley Commerce Center, a Class A industrial project in Goodyear designed to serve local entrepreneurs and multinational corporations.

19 hours ago

Interstate 17...

KTAR.com

I-17 will be closed Monday night south of Flagstaff for bridge work

Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed in both directions for 10 hours near exit 337 south of Flagstaff starting Monday at 7 p.m. for bridge construction.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Maricopa County approves renovation funding for i.d.e.a. Museum, other Mesa venues