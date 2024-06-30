PHOENIX — Maricopa County approved funding on Wednesday to renovate Mesa landmarks, including the i.d.e.a. Museum, Firefighter’s Memorial and Historical Society.

The county Board of Supervisors approved the distribution of $200,000 toward the i.d.e.a. Museum, $100,000 for the Firefighter Memorial and $50,000 for the Historical Society.

“These three facilities and gathering spaces honor our first responders, educate our youth and instill community pride,” Vice Chairman Thomas Galvin said in the release. “They highlight the city’s rich history to inspire future generations and introduce them to the wonders of the wider world.

“Through this investment, Maricopa County is enhancing quality of life for Mesa residents and the East Valley region.”

The renovations are being funded using $350,000 of Maricopa County community solutions funding allocated by Vice Chairman Galvin through December 31, 2024.

“This is a significant investment in improvements at some of Mesa’s most beloved community spaces,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said. “I am deeply grateful to the board for their commitment to our city and would like to thank Vice Chairman Galvin for spearheading this effort.

“I look forward to seeing Mesa residents and visitors enjoy these renovations when they are completed.”

