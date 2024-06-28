Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport reports record May passenger activity

Jun 28, 2024

May marked the busiest May ever at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. (Flickr Photo/Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport)

(Flickr Photo/Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport)

PHOENIX — Last month marked the busiest May in Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport history, with more than 145,000 passengers traveling through the airport.

“May 2024 represented another month of record passenger activity at Gateway Airport,” said J. Brian O’Neill, executive director/CEO of the airport. “This summer, air travelers will have more options to visit Arizona or jet away to one of the 45 nonstop destinations available on Allegiant.”

Numerous additions to the airport – including a 30,000 square-foot, five-gate terminal addition and updated TSA security equipment – prompted the 7% increase over the previous record set in May 2022. 

Peak holiday travel season began Memorial Day weekend and will extend through Labor Day on Sept. 2.

Passengers can expect busier roadways, parking lots, and security lines at all airports and plan accordingly.

For more information regarding Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, visit here.

