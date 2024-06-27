Watch: KTAR News special presidential debate preview show

PHOENIX — KTAR News is hosting a special show previewing Thursday’s presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Jim Sharpe is anchoring the show, which features several guests breaking down what they expect in the first head-to-head showdown between the two candidates of the election cycle.

Here are the guests for the show, which runs from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m.:

Mike Noble, CEO of Noble Predictive Insights

Mary Rábago, former Spanish news anchor

Steve Goldstein, former radio host and reporter with moderation experience

Chuck Todd, NBC News chief political analyst

The debate, to be held in Atlanta, begins at 6 p.m. Arizona time. It is moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bush.

KTAR News will stream the CNN Presidential Debate live on air and online. The station will also host a post-debate show from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s one of two debates the candidates have agreed upon this election cycle.

ABC will host the second debate on Sept. 10. The network has not offered details on where its event would be held, only that it would be moderated by anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis.

