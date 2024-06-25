Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police looking for suspect involved in fatal shooting

Jun 25, 2024, 9:00 AM

Man found dead on Sunday after shooting in west Phoenix...

The 37-year-old shooting victim was found dead on June 23, 2024, police said. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A shooting in west Phoenix left a man dead on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Patrick Kanoti, 37, was found dead near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:45 p.m., police said.

He reportedly had at least one gunshot wound.

RELATED STORIES

No other details were released as the investigation continues.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Police said rewards would be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Man sentenced to 42 years behind bars after killing ex-girlfriend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Man sentenced to 42 years for killing ex-girlfriend at Phoenix Burger King last year

A man has been sentenced to spend 42 years behind bars after killing his ex-girlfriend in a Phoenix Burger King in 2023, officials said.

22 minutes ago

Fentanyl and meth trafficker sentenced sentenced to prison...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona fentanyl, meth trafficker sentenced to 14 years in prison

A fentanyl and meth trafficker was sentenced to spend 14 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona said.

2 hours ago

A dust cloud forms in the West Valley. Monsoon storms brought rain and blowing dust to the Phoenix ...

Kevin Stone

Stormy night: Metro Phoenix gets first rain of 2024 monsoon season

Metro Phoenix got its first taste of monsoon rain this season when storms rolled across the region Monday night.

3 hours ago

Gila River Bridge issues caused temporary shutdown of EB I-10...

KTAR.com

EB I-10 temporarily reopens south of Phoenix after closure due to issue with Gila River Bridge

A Gila River bridge issue caused a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 10 near Riggs Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.

4 hours ago

Kamala Harris...

Heidi Hommel

VP Kamala Harris hosts reproductive freedom campaign event in Phoenix

The Biden-Harris campaign wants to make one thing clear to voters: Former President Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe v. Wade.

6 hours ago

(Pexels File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Woman found injured in Phoenix alley dies at hospital

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the murder of a woman who was found with serious injuries in an alley earlier this month.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Phoenix police looking for suspect involved in fatal shooting