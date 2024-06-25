Man found dead on Sunday after shooting in west Phoenix...

PHOENIX — A shooting in west Phoenix left a man dead on Sunday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Patrick Kanoti, 37, was found dead near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:45 p.m., police said.

He reportedly had at least one gunshot wound.

No other details were released as the investigation continues.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish. Callers can remain anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Police said rewards would be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

