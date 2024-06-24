Senior living community in Phoenix gets $9M loan for green facelift...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Senior living community in Phoenix gets $9.1M loan for eco-friendly upgrades

Jun 24, 2024, 11:10 AM

Pictured above is Urban League Manor, the senior living community that got the $9.12 million loan. (Celtic Property Management photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A $9 million loan will help a senior living community in Phoenix become more energy efficient, officials announced last week.

That means residents of Urban League Manor Apartments will soon benefit from lower utility costs, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

HUD’s Green and Resilient Retrofit Program loaned $9.12 million to Urban League Manor Apartments, the Friday announcement said.

The money will make the apartment community near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road more eco-friendly thanks to various upgrades. For example, building managers will install energy-efficient windows and doors.

Residents will also benefit from upgrades to insulation, weatherproofing, new solar systems and reflective roofs. Lastly, the money will help building managers incorporate smart building technologies for “enhanced energy management,” according to the announcement.

The loan will have a huge benefit not only on seniors, but also the community as a whole, HUD Phoenix Field Office Director Tanya Birks said in a news release.

“Urban League Manor’s transformation is a testament to what can be achieved when we prioritize green initiatives in housing,” Birks said. “This project will set a new standard for sustainable living in Phoenix and beyond.”

