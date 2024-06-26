PHOENIX — The 85-year-old subject of a Silver Alert out of Scottsdale was found dead Tuesday night, authorities announced.

Robert Pollman had gone missing from an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“We are saddened to report that Mr. Pollman was located deceased last night,” the Scottsdale Police Department said Wednesday on X. “Thank you to our community for sharing the posts and calling in with tips. We ask that you join us in sending our deepest condolences to the family.”

When the Silver Alert was issued Sunday night, Pollman had last been seen walking out of the Brookhaven facility near 131st Street and Shea Boulevard around 3:45 p.m.

Pollman has been in the facility for two weeks and wasn’t familiar with the area, according to the alert.

No details about where he was found or the cause of death were released.

This an updated version of a story originally published June 24, 2024.

