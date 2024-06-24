Missing 85-year-old man subject of new Silver Alert...

PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man on Sunday night.

Robert Pollman was last seen walking out of the Brookhaven assisted living facility in northeast Scottsdale around 3:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Brookhaven is in the area of Shea Boulevard and 124th Street.

Pollman has been in this facility for two weeks and doesn’t know the area, DPS said.

Pollman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and grey flannel with a blue collared shirt underneath, along with blue jeans and blue shoes.

Pollman left on foot and didn’t bring a phone, DPS said.

He suffers from a medical condition that causes him to be easily lost and confused, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Pollman is urged to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

