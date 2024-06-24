Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale

Jun 24, 2024, 6:13 AM | Updated: 6:17 am

Missing 85-year-old man subject of new Silver Alert...

A Silver Alert was issued for Robert Pollman on June 23, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man on Sunday night.

Robert Pollman was last seen walking out of the Brookhaven assisted living facility in northeast Scottsdale around 3:45 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Brookhaven is in the area of Shea Boulevard and 124th Street.

Pollman has been in this facility for two weeks and doesn’t know the area, DPS said.

RELATED STORIES

Pollman is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and grey flannel with a blue collared shirt underneath, along with blue jeans and blue shoes.

Pollman left on foot and didn’t bring a phone, DPS said.

He suffers from a medical condition that causes him to be easily lost and confused, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Pollman is urged to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Exterior of Phoenix Fire Station 25 as seen on Google Street View. A firefighter was injured in an ...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighter injured after gun accidentally discharges at Station 25

A firefighter was injured over the weekend in what appears to be an accidental shooting at a west Phoenix fire station.

1 hour ago

Buckeye woman is missing after report...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police ask public to help find Buckeye woman who went missing in May

Hope Tucker is a Buckeye woman who went missing on May 22, 2024. Police asked the public for helpful information about her on Sunday.

2 hours ago

A person cools off amid searing heat in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Use this bill assistance program to avoid expensive AC bills in the Valley this summer

As the summer heat rises, so does your AC bill. Here is a bill assistance program that could help you out during the summer.

5 hours ago

During an earnings call on April 18, 2024, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said engineer...

KTAR.com

Arizona wins 4th consecutive Gold Shovel award for economic development

Arizona was named a recipient of a Gold Shovel award by Area Development magazine, the state’s fourth consecutive gold shovel.

5 hours ago

An aerial view of the downtown skyline in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Mesa, Phoenix ranked among best-run US cities, per WalletHub

Mesa and Phoenix both made the top 35 in a list of best-run cities in the nation compiled in a recent study by WalletHub.

5 hours ago

Construction has started on a new $100 million business park called Formation Park 10 on a large si...

KTAR.com

Construction starts on business park next to future Buc-ee’s site

Dallas-based Formation Interests has started construction on a 688,000-square-foot business park adjacent to the future Buc-ee's convenience store in Goodyear.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man last seen in Scottsdale