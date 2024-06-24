PHOENIX — Parts of Arizona received rain this weekend, prompting warm and sticky weather Sunday morning as temperatures hovered in the 90s with humidity rising to over 20% in parts of the Valley.

As the sun came out around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, temperatures in metro Phoenix rose to 103 degrees with a 20% chance of light showers before 11 p.m.

Heavy rain in Tucson and parts of Pima Valley prompted flash flood warnings throughout the weekend. Thunderstorms produced between one-to-two inches of rain as 73 mph winds rolled through Tucson Friday afternoon.

Tucson firefighters assisted drivers who were either stranded or in need of rescue, responding to 25 monsoon-related calls in an hour-and-a-half period, according to Tucson ABC affiliate, KGUN.

We can say a thousand times, and we still see videos like these of people driving through flooded roadways. This person captured this car driving through a torrent of water in Tucson, AZ. Turn around, Don’t Drown. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/3tAAHexlSp — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) June 23, 2024

Storms are expected to ramp up once again around 11 p.m.

Expect storms ⛈ this afternoon with the best chances in Santa Cruz and Cochise counties where clouds are quickly dissipating. Showers and storms may reach into the Tucson Metro around 4-6 pm. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be a threat again today with the strongest cells. #azwx pic.twitter.com/djINXyGLsd — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) June 23, 2024

On Monday, the chances of rainfall and thunderstorms diminish, with highs in the Valley expected to reach 109 degrees. Phoenix can expect temperatures to reach 110 to 112 degrees throughout the work week.

