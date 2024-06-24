Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tucson experiences heavy rain, additional rain expected throughout Valley

Jun 23, 2024, 5:00 PM

Cars are seen driving on a wet street through drops on a window or windshield on a rainy day....

Parts of Arizona received heavy rainfall this weekend, with additional rainfall expected Sunday night. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Parts of Arizona received rain this weekend, prompting warm and sticky weather Sunday morning as temperatures hovered in the 90s with humidity rising to over 20% in parts of the Valley.

As the sun came out around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, temperatures in metro Phoenix rose to 103 degrees with a 20% chance of light showers before 11 p.m.

Heavy rain in Tucson and parts of Pima Valley prompted flash flood warnings throughout the weekend. Thunderstorms produced between one-to-two inches of rain as 73 mph winds rolled through Tucson Friday afternoon.

Tucson firefighters assisted drivers who were either stranded or in need of rescue, responding to 25 monsoon-related calls in an hour-and-a-half period, according to Tucson ABC affiliate, KGUN.

Storms are expected to ramp up once again around 11 p.m.

On Monday, the chances of rainfall and thunderstorms diminish, with highs in the Valley expected to reach 109 degrees. Phoenix can expect temperatures to reach 110 to 112 degrees throughout the work week.

