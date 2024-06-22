PHOENIX — The Gilbert Road bridge running over the Salt River in Mesa will reopen Friday, opening a popular travel route in time for the weekend before the 4th of July.

One lane in each direction between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) will reopen on Friday at 4 p.m. Mesa travelers use the road to more directly reach locations such as Fountain Hills or Payson.

Crews will continue to finish the second half of the bridge as travelers utilize the open half. Upon completion, the old bridge will be removed.

The project is expected to be completely finished later this year, including two lanes in each direction and a new stoplight at the intersection of Thomas and Gilbert roads.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation plans for the new bridge will be fit for any weather, with a new storm drain and 36-inch waterline included. The previous bridge had flooding issues.

