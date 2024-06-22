Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River in Mesa to reopen in time for holiday travel

Jun 22, 2024, 7:15 AM

One lane in each direction on the Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River will reopen ahead of holiday ...

One lane in each direction on the Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River will reopen ahead of holiday travel. (Maricopa County photo)

(Maricopa County photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Gilbert Road bridge running over the Salt River in Mesa will reopen Friday, opening a popular travel route in time for the weekend before the 4th of July.

One lane in each direction between Mesa and State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) will reopen on Friday at 4 p.m. Mesa travelers use the road to more directly reach locations such as Fountain Hills or Payson.

Crews will continue to finish the second half of the bridge as travelers utilize the open half. Upon completion, the old bridge will be removed.

RELATED STORIES

The project is expected to be completely finished later this year, including two lanes in each direction and a new stoplight at the intersection of Thomas and Gilbert roads.

The Maricopa County Department of Transportation plans for the new bridge will be fit for any weather, with a new storm drain and 36-inch waterline included. The previous bridge had flooding issues.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split image with a sign reading Chandler City Council at the outside the East Valley suburb's city ...

KTAR.com

Chandler’s unruly gathering, brass knuckles laws to go in effect Monday

People under 18 years of age will be prohibited from possessing and purchasing brass knuckles starting Monday.

46 minutes ago

bank-fraud-arrest...

KTAR.com

Former Tucson resident sentenced to prison for defrauding refugees

A Tucson woman defrauded her victims, stole their identities and opened numerous credit card accounts, making thousands of dollars.

3 hours ago

Dirtbags, a popular bar in Tucson, will be opening a location in Phoenix's Arcadia neighborhood. (D...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Popular Tucson college bar Dirtbag’s to open in Phoenix

Dirtbag's, a longtime haunt in Tucson for University of Arizona students, alumni and locals, is set to open a location in Phoenix.

8 hours ago

Two water workers in a sewer...

KTAR.com

Gateway Community College, Surprise partner to create scholarships for water-related careers

Earlier this month, Surprise and Gateway Community College entered a partnership that will enable the institution to offer scholarships for students headed toward a water-related career.

8 hours ago

(Mugshot courtesy of Tempe PD, file photo from Tempe PD Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Officers shoot suspect who allegedly rammed police vehicle at Tempe parking garage entrance

Two Tempe police officers fired at a suspect who allegedly rammed his car into theirs at a parking garage late Thursday night.

17 hours ago

Six people have died from heat-related causes in metro Phoenix this year. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, F...

Associated Press

At least 6 heat-related deaths reported in metro Phoenix so far this year as high hits 115 degrees

At least six people have died from heat-related causes this year so far in metro Phoenix, where the temperatures this week hit 115 degrees.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Gilbert Road bridge over Salt River in Mesa to reopen in time for holiday travel