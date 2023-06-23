PHOENIX — Gilbert Road across the Salt River, which was closed by spring flooding, won’t reopen until a new bridge can be completed, officials said Thursday.

With the closure extended, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) aims to open a flood-proof crossing this summer instead of in early 2025.

Gilbert Road initially was closed in March between Thomas Road and State Route 87, north of Mesa, because of flooding after Salt River Project water releases.

The releases were necessary because snowmelt was filling the SRP reservoirs that feed into the Salt River.

The Gilbert Road crossing was damaged by the flooding. MCDOT decided to focus on completing the new bridge rather than do interim work to repair flood damage and leave the area vulnerable to potential new flooding.

The new bridge is being built between the existing Gilbert Road lanes across the Salt River. The bridge will have two lanes in each direction.

SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, is the primary route between metro Phoenix and Payson.

Motorists can use northbound Country Club Drive as a detour to reach SR 87 from the East Valley.

All business on Gilbert Road south of Thomas Road remain open and accessible.

