Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert Road remains closed across Salt River to accelerate completion of new bridge

Jun 23, 2023, 1:02 PM | Updated: 1:04 pm

Gilbert Road across the Salt River in metro Phoenix, Arizona, which was closed by spring flooding, ...

(YouTube Screenshot/Maricopa County Department of Transportation)

(YouTube Screenshot/Maricopa County Department of Transportation)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Gilbert Road across the Salt River, which was closed by spring flooding, won’t reopen until a new bridge can be completed, officials said Thursday.

With the closure extended, the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) aims to open a flood-proof crossing this summer instead of in early 2025.

Gilbert Road initially was closed in March between Thomas Road and State Route 87, north of Mesa, because of flooding after Salt River Project water releases.

The releases were necessary because snowmelt was filling the SRP reservoirs that feed into the Salt River.

The Gilbert Road crossing was damaged by the flooding. MCDOT decided to focus on completing the new bridge rather than do interim work to repair flood damage and leave the area vulnerable to potential new flooding.

RELATED STORIES

The new bridge is being built between the existing Gilbert Road lanes across the Salt River. The bridge will have two lanes in each direction.

SR 87, also known as the Beeline Highway, is the primary route between metro Phoenix and Payson.

Motorists can use northbound Country Club Drive as a detour to reach SR 87 from the East Valley.

All business on Gilbert Road south of Thomas Road remain open and accessible.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - U.S. Customs and Patrol Patrol agents sit along a section of the international border wall t...

Associated Press

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member in Arizona

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month may have been carrying a handgun during an encounter on a remote corner of the Tohono O'odham Nation in southern Arizona.

16 hours ago

(Glendale Police Screenshot)...

Danny Shapiro

Watch: Glendale police officers save dog from canal using pumpkin muffins

The pumpkin muffins of a Glendale police officer's wife ended up being the treat that saved a dog that was trapped in a canal.

16 hours ago

Detectives seized piles of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into ...

KTAR.com

MCSO takes bite out of Valley drug trafficking organization

MCSO seized stashes of illegal drugs along with cash and weapons as part of investigation into a Valley drug trafficking organization.

16 hours ago

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order stripping county attorneys from prosecuting abortions

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday announced she signed an executive order that strips the state's 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion cases.

16 hours ago

A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale, Arizona, grocery store hit for $50,000 in a dra...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at West Valley grocery store

A Powerball lottery ticket purchased at a Glendale grocery store hit for $50,000 in Wednesday night's drawing.

16 hours ago

(Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP)...

KTAR.com

Man connected to fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting sentenced to 10 years in prison

A man connected to the fatal Tucson Amtrak shooting over two years ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, authorities said.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Gilbert Road remains closed across Salt River to accelerate completion of new bridge