Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Fire task force to help New Mexico with search, rescue and recovery after deadly wildfires

Jun 21, 2024, 7:26 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

The Arizona Task Force 1 team headed out to help New Mexico authorities on June 21, 2024. (Jim Cross/KTAR News photo) Arizona Task Force 1 on the way to help New Mexico fight wildfires

PHOENIX — A task force from the Phoenix Fire Department headed out to New Mexico on Friday morning.

The Arizona Task Force 1 team will help authorities in New Mexico deal with devastation caused by wildfires that have killed two people, triggered evacuations and destroyed hundreds of homes.

President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration on Thursday, which sent more funding and resources to help New Mexico firefighters.

The Arizonan task force will be focused on search, rescue and recovery, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Shaun DuBois.

RELATED STORIES

He said a call from the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked Arizona Task Force 1 to join the battle against the wildfires. It’s one of 28 FEMA task forces across the nation.

“Due to proximity and then the type of capabilities that we offer with skillsets and equipment in the readiness to deploy, we were activated and requested to come help support, New Mexico,” DuBois told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday morning.

How will Arizona Task Force 1 help New Mexico?

Although the task force is mainly prepared to save survivors and recover bodies, its members are prepared to switch gears if conditions change due to rain and potential flooding.

The team started heading out around 5 a.m. on Friday. They rolled out with boats, four-wheelers and trucks and trailers filled with equipment.

The 51 people on this task force are ready to stay in New Mexico for weeks, DuBois said.

“We have a really broad range of skills and specialized equipment,” DuBois said.

That includes swift water rescue capabilities, structural collapse, confined space, heavy rescue and hazardous materials detection.

The team can also help with emergency paramedicine. They’re also bringing rescue dogs that can help locate live victims or recover bodies, DuBois said.

“This is an opportunity to go help out another community in need,” he said. “It’s a badge and honor for these men and women to go be able to serve.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Overnight shooting in Glendale leaves teenager dead, police say...

KTAR.com

Overnight shooting in Glendale leaves 1 teenager dead, police say

The Glendale Police Department said a 16-year-old victim died after an overnight shooting in Glendale on Wednesday.

33 minutes ago

Panoramic file photo of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administrati...

KTAR.com

Ground stop issued for some flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Authorities issued a temporary ground stop for some flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning because of foggy conditions.

1 hour ago

Buckeye collision on Thursday leaves 1 dead, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

1 dead after car crashes into tree in Buckeye, police say

A Buckeye collision on Thursday night involving a vehicle with three people crashing into a tree left one dead, according to police.

3 hours ago

Split panel with developers shoving dirt during a groundbreaking ceremony in Paradise Valley on Jun...

Kevin Stone

Developers ready for next step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley

Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday to mark a big step at Silver Sky, a new luxury community in Paradise Valley.

5 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Luis Acosta discusses Biden immigration order and more

On this week's AZ Political Podcast, Luis Acosta discusses the Biden immigration order from this week and other recent executive orders.

5 hours ago

queen-creek-woman-arrested...

KTAR.com

Queen Creek woman charged, taken into custody over false report

The woman's antics were toward another individual whom she had a previous relationship with.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Phoenix Fire task force to help New Mexico with search, rescue and recovery after deadly wildfires