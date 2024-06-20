PHOENIX — The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found Lealdo Tolano with a gunshot wound in his gray 2009 Ford Escape on westbound I-10 near Seventh Avenue around 3:35 a.m. on June 10, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Tolano was taken to a hospital and died there. The incident closed the freeway for about nine hours.

Phoenix Police is asking anyone who was traveling in the area and has an on-car surveillance camera to contact them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

No other information was available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.