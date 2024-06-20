Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Shooting death of 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix ruled a homicide

Jun 20, 2024, 2:21 PM

The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix on June 10, 2024 has been ruled a homicide. (ADOT traffic camera photo)

(ADOT traffic camera photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The shooting death of a 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix earlier this month has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found Lealdo Tolano with a gunshot wound in his gray 2009 Ford Escape on westbound I-10 near Seventh Avenue around 3:35 a.m. on June 10, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Tolano was taken to a hospital and died there. The incident closed the freeway for about nine hours.

RELATED STORIES

Phoenix Police is asking anyone who was traveling in the area and has an on-car surveillance camera to contact them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

organized-retail-thief...

KTAR.com

Valley organized retail thief sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

The 40-year-old stole over $1,000,000 in stolen merchandise from home improvement stores across the Southwest.

2 hours ago

American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incid...

Associated Press

American Airlines CEO calls removal of Black passengers from Phoenix flight ‘unacceptable’

American Airlines put an unspecified number of employees on leave for their involvement in an incident in which several Black passengers were removed from a flight in Phoenix.

3 hours ago

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office is seeking to revoke the probation of 20-year-old Jacob Penni...

Danny Shapiro

MCAO seeks to revoke probation for East Valley youth violence suspect arrested on alcohol charges

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Thursday her office has filed a petition to revoke probation for an East Valley youth violence suspect who was arrested on an alcohol charge the same day of his sentencing.

4 hours ago

It was a hazy Thursday in Phoenix. (ADOT traffic camera photo)...

KTAR.com

Notice the hazy day in Phoenix? Here’s why it happened

It was a hazy Thursday in the Phoenix area and forecasters said there was a good reason for the abnormal conditions.

5 hours ago

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Arizona on June 20, 2024, in an attempt to block the state from us...

KTAR.com

AG Kris Mayes sues Arizona over plan to use $115 million in opioid settlement funds for budget deficit

Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Arizona on Thursday in an attempt to block the state from using $115 million in opioid settlement funds to remedy budget deficits.

7 hours ago

electric vehicle charging plan...

Serena O'Sullivan

ADOT to host virtual meeting on EV charging station plan

The Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday invited the public to share their input on an electric vehicle charging plan.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Shooting death of 39-year-old man on Interstate 10 in Phoenix ruled a homicide