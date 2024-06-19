Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Alleged domestic dispute overnight in Tempe leaves woman dead

Jun 19, 2024, 4:00 PM

A woman was killed in an alleged domestic dispute in Tempe. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police officers detained two individuals in connection to a shooting in Tempe that left a woman dead, authorities said.

Shortly after midnight early Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located 42-year-old Lavonne Mandeville, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Mandeville was taken to the hospital where she died later Wednesday morning.

Two individuals who were detained and questioned were released pending further investigation, police said.

Authorities learned the shooting stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute at an apartment with multiple adults and children present. When the dispute escalated, a gun was pulled and used on Mandeville.

Tempe PD says there are no outstanding suspects related to the case.

