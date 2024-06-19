Close
Kamala Harris coming to Phoenix next week for reproductive rights event

Jun 19, 2024, 11:16 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Phoenix for an event promoting reproducti...

Vice President Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Phoenix for an event promoting reproductive rights on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a campaign stop in Phoenix next week for an event promoting reproductive rights.

The event will take place Monday on the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.

“The vice president will remind voters that Donald Trump is responsible for overturning Roe and the chaos that has followed, and she will highlight the threat a second Trump presidency would pose to reproductive freedom nationwide,” the Biden-Harris campaign said in an email.

No further details about the event have been announced.

When was Kamala Harris last in Arizona?

Harris last appeared in Arizona on April 12 when she spoke in Tucson, also promoting reproductive rights.

It was the Democrat’s fifth trip to Arizona since she became vice president and was the second Grand Canyon State stop of her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour. On March 8, she delivered a speech about reproductive rights at the South Mountain Community Center.

The April trip from Harris occurred days after the Arizona Supreme Court upheld a near-total abortion ban in the state.

