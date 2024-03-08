Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Vice President Kamala Harris urges Phoenix crowd to fight for reproductive rights

Mar 8, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

VP Kamala Harris to give speech on reproductive rights in Phoenix...

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Phoenix on Friday the day after President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union speech. (File photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

(File photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech about reproductive rights in Phoenix on Friday afternoon.

More than 200 pro-choice supporters chanted “Four more years” inside South Mountain Community Center.

“In states across our nation, extremists have proposed and passed laws that criminalize doctors and punish women,” Harris told the crowd. “Laws like those in Arizona that make no exception even for rape or incest.”

RELATED STORIES

The event was Harris’ fifth stop on her Fight for Reproductive Freedoms tour, which kicked off on Jan. 22, the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

She said women in the U.S. have fewer rights now than they did before the Supreme Court repealed Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.

“The idea that someone that survives a crime of violence to their body, a violation of their body, would then be told they don’t have the authority to make a decision about what happens to their body next? That is immoral,” Harris said.

VP visits Arizona to give speech on reproductive rights

Before her speech, several Arizona leaders welcomed Harris to the Grand Canyon state.

Rep. Greg Stanton, a Democrat, traveled with her as she made her way to Phoenix.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego then welcomed Harris as she stepped off the plane.

Harris also touched upon the Alabama Supreme Court’s recent ruling that embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) are legally considered children. The decision triggered a nationwide debate over the legality of IVF treatments, which combine sperm with eggs outside of the human body.

“Extremists even attacked the freedom to use IVF treatment,” she said. “Please let us consider the irony. On the one hand, these extremists tell women they do not have the freedom to end an unwanted pregnancy, and on the other hand, these extremists tell women they don’t have the freedom to start a family.”

At that point, a heckler started yelling and interrupting the speech. Officials then removed the protestor.

Harris also shared a livestream of her speech on social media.

Biden administration focuses on Arizona ahead of November election

Arizona is the 13th state Harris has visited in 2024. Her Friday visit marks her fourth trip to the Grand Canyon state since being sworn in as vice president.

Her most recent trip took place in October 2023, when she visited Flagstaff as part of a tour to whip up support among young voters.

Biden’s most recent trip to Arizona took place in September. He visited Tempe to announce the creation of the McCain Library.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend. (AHS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Humane Society offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoptions for adult dogs this weekend to celebrate the opening of its new campus.

8 minutes ago

(ADOT camera)...

KTAR.com

US 60 reopens in East Valley after closure for law enforcement situation

The U.S. 60 was closed at Val Vista Drive in both directions for a short period for a law enforcement situation on Friday night.

22 minutes ago

New data shows home affordability is not what it used to be in metro Phoenix. (Jim Poulin/Phoenix B...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona now one of 10 least affordable states for homebuyers, new data shows

Long known for affordable housing, Arizona is now among the top 10 list of least affordable states, according to data compiled by BestBrokers.

4 hours ago

Preston Lord vigil held in Queen Creek March 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

Vigil for Preston Lord held in Queen Creek after murder suspects arrested and charged

Community leaders in the East Valley held a vigil on Thursday for Preston Lord, a 16-year-old who died after a youth violence attack in 2023.

5 hours ago

A fight over a stolen chain led to Preston Lord's death, authorities said on March 8, 2024. (KTAR N...

KTAR.com

Prosecutors say stolen chain led to fight in murder of Preston Lord

A chain stolen from a friend of Preston Lord led to the fight that eventually ended in the 16-year-old's death, prosecutors confirmed Friday.

6 hours ago

A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Woman dead, 2 children injured after rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix

A woman died and two children were injured following a rollover crash on South Mountain in Phoenix on Thursday evening, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Vice President Kamala Harris urges Phoenix crowd to fight for reproductive rights