ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 closed north of Phoenix due to Ironwood Fire

Jun 14, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 7:48 pm

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on June 14, 2024.

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on June 14, 2024. (ADOT Photo)

(ADOT Photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix on Friday afternoon due to the Ironwood Fire, authorities said.

A vehicle fire sparked the blaze and closed the freeway at milepost 261 near Cordes Lakes at 3:55 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The fire had burned 50 acres on the east side of the freeway as of 6 p.m., according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Cordes Lakes is about 65 miles north of Phoenix.

As of 7:41 p.m., the northbound left lane of Interstate 17 has reopened near Cordes Lakes, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound right lane remains closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane.

