Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Plane that did ‘Dutch roll’ on flight from Phoenix suffered structural damage, investigators say

Jun 14, 2024, 5:00 PM

A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a “Dutch ro...

A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a “Dutch roll” during a flight from Phoenix last month. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane’s structure after it went into a “Dutch roll” during a Southwest Airlines flight last month, U.S. investigators said Friday.

The incident happened as the jet cruised at 34,000 feet from Phoenix to Oakland, California, on May 25, but Southwest did not notify the National Transportation Safety Board about the roll or damage to the jetliner until June 7, the NTSB said.

“Following the event, SWA performed maintenance on the airplane and discovered damage to structural components,” the safety board said.

The NTSB comment could suggest that the incident was more serious than previously known, but aviation experts said it was too soon to know for sure.

A Dutch roll is a combination of yaw, or the tail sliding side to side, and the plane rocking in a way that causes the wings to roll up and down. The name comes from the way the rhythmic, swaying movement resembles a form of ice skating that was popular in the Netherlands.

“It’s just a part of aerodynamics,” said John Cox, a former airline pilot and now an aviation-safety consultant. “What you feel in the back is that the airplane sort of wallows.”

Pilots train to recover from a Dutch roll, and most modern planes include a device called a yaw damper that can correct the condition by adjusting the rudder. A preliminary report by the Federal Aviation Administration said that after the Southwest plane landed, damage was discovered to a unit that controls backup power to the rudder.

The damage was described as “substantial.”

Cox said the structural damage likely occurred in the plane’s tail fin, where the power units are housed. He was baffled that the backup unit would be damaged because normally it would not be activated during a Dutch roll.

Cox said the two-way oscillation of a Dutch roll was a dangerous phenomenon in previous Boeing jets, but not in 737s because of design changes.

Boeing “737s are not prone to excessive Dutch roll. The design of the airplane is (such that) if you do absolutely nothing, the airplane will dampen the Dutch roll out naturally,” he said. “In older-model airplanes — 707s, 727s — it could develop up to the point you could lose control of the airplane.”

The NTSB said it downloaded data from the plane, a Boeing 737 Max 8, which will help investigators determine the length and severity of the incident.

Investigators won’t know precisely what the pilots were saying, however: The cockpit voice recorder was overwritten after two hours.

The pilots regained control and landed at Oakland. There were no reported injuries on the flight, which carried 175 passengers and a crew of six.

The NTSB said it expected to issue a preliminary report on the incident in about 30 days.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on June 14, 2024. (ADOT ...

KTAR.com

Northbound Interstate 17 closed north of Phoenix for vehicle fire

Northbound Interstate 17 was closed north of Phoenix due to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

48 minutes ago

Authorities rescued tubers that got stranded on the Salt River on June 14, 2024. (Salt River Tubing...

KTAR.com

More than 100 people rescued after being stranded on Salt River

Authorities rescued more than 100 people who got stranded on the Salt River on Friday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Aerial view from the north of Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District, with State Farm Stadium i...

Kevin Stone

Glendale adopts 2024/25 budget that boosts investments in West Valley suburb

The Glendale City Council on Tuesday adopted a budget that significantly boosts spending in the West Valley suburb for the coming year.

4 hours ago

Harkins Theater in Scottsdale to host Q&A with attorney general...

Serena O'Sullivan

AG Mayes to give Q&A after documentary on global water conspiracy in Scottsdale

A Harkins Theater in Scottsdale will host a Q&A with Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes after a 7 p.m. showing of "The Grab," a documentary.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Executive director of the Arizona Police Association reacts to DOJ investigation findings

Executive director of the Arizona Police Association reacts to DOJ investigation findings on The Mike Broomhead Show. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

A transfer team member moves a patient in a wheelchair into the new Valleywise Health Medical Cente...

Kevin Stone

Long-awaited Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix welcomes 1st patients

The long-awaited new Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix is now open after welcoming its first patients on Thursday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Plane that did ‘Dutch roll’ on flight from Phoenix suffered structural damage, investigators say