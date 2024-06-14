Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe PD continues crackdown on street racing with Operation Street Sweep

Jun 14, 2024, 4:25 AM

PHOENIX — The Tempe Police Department, in cooperation with several Valley law enforcement agencies, will continue its crackdown on illegal street racing with Operation Street Sweep.

Dozens to hundreds of street racers take to Valley streets at high speeds on any given night, sometimes taking over intersections. In result of this, Tempe police has prioritized efforts to end street racing.

Starting Friday, Operation Street Sweep will bring enhanced enforcement on this issue to Tempe.

“Street racing isn’t acceptable in our community,” said Deputy City Manager Greg Ruiz, who oversees Community Health and Public Safety. “It’s not only deadly for those racing, but for the other people on our roads, whether they are driving, biking or walking.”

In 2023, there were approximately 50 vehicle collisions in Tempe, resulting in 24 fatalities. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in 18 of those collisions.

The Tempe PD will “take proactive measures, collaborate with local agencies and employ innovative strategies to effectively combat this dangerous activity,” Tempe Police Chief Kenneth McCoy added.

