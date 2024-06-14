Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona massage parlor operator arrested for illegal sex acts

Jun 14, 2024, 4:05 AM

PHOENIX — A Prescott massage parlor operator was busted on Wednesday for alleged illegal sex acts, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said

64-year-old Yuzhen Qi, who operates Perfect Spa located at 530 S. Montezuma Street, was charged with pandering, transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution and operating a house/enterprise of prostitution.

Several months ago, human trafficking detectives assigned to the PANT (Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking) task force became aware of illegal sex acts occurring at Perfect Spa.

PANT, working in partnership with Homeland Security Investigation agents and the Prescott Police Department, served a search warrant on Wednesday. Following the investigation, evidence collected resulted in Qi being arrested for multiple felony charges.

Other Arizona massage parlors in which Qi is operating are currently being investigated.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any additional leads involving human trafficking.

