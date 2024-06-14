PHOENIX — A man who allegedly killed a family of three who were related to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has been indicted, authorities announced on Thursday.

Brian Alexander Torres-Perez, now 22, allegedly killed the two young parents and their 11-month-old daughter on Dec. 16, 2022.

Cooper Lamb, 20, and his fiancé, Caroline Brooke Patten, died in a hospital after the crash.

The couple’s daughter, Elaine, died on the scene.

“Lainey was such a happy baby. She was quiet, always smiling, loved her mommy and daddy fiercely and she had just recently learned to walk,” according to Elaine’s obituary.

What charges man who allegedly killed family of three faces

Torres-Perez was indicted on three counts of manslaughter, which is a class two felony.

Before the crash, he drove his Chevrolet Silverado at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

He then allegedly struck the Toyota Corolla driven by Lamb’s fiancé.

“Our hearts are broken,” Mark Lamb said in a Facebook post the day after the crash.

Excessive speed, alcohol and other drugs were factors in the crash, MCAO said.

Gilbert Police said Torres-Perez had marijuana and alcohol in his system. He allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.03, which is under the legal limit.

Gilbert PD submitted the case to MCAO in February 2023. Prosecutors extensively reviewed the evidence, according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

“This defendant’s reckless disregard for life wiped out an entire family,” Mitchell said in a news release. “After an extensive review of the evidence, it’s time for Torres-Perez to be held responsible for his actions.”

A grand jury warrant was recently issued for his arrest, MCAO said. He’s currently in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with a $150,000 cash bond.

