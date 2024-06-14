Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man accused of killing family of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has been indicted

Jun 13, 2024, 8:00 PM

The suspect is accused of killing Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancé, and the couple's daug...

The suspect is accused of killing Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, his son's fiancé, and the couple's daughter. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office photos/via Facebook)

(Pinal County Sheriff's Office photos/via Facebook)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A man who allegedly killed a family of three who were related to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has been indicted, authorities announced on Thursday.

Brian Alexander Torres-Perez, now 22, allegedly killed the two young parents and their 11-month-old daughter on Dec. 16, 2022.

Cooper Lamb, 20, and his fiancé, Caroline Brooke Patten, died in a hospital after the crash.

The couple’s daughter, Elaine, died on the scene.

“Lainey was such a happy baby. She was quiet, always smiling, loved her mommy and daddy fiercely and she had just recently learned to walk,” according to Elaine’s obituary.

What charges man who allegedly killed family of three faces

Torres-Perez was indicted on three counts of manslaughter, which is a class two felony.

Before the crash, he drove his Chevrolet Silverado at 70 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

RELATED STORIES

He then allegedly struck the Toyota Corolla driven by Lamb’s fiancé.

“Our hearts are broken,” Mark Lamb said in a Facebook post the day after the crash.

Excessive speed, alcohol and other drugs were factors in the crash, MCAO said.

Gilbert Police said Torres-Perez had marijuana and alcohol in his system. He allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.03, which is under the legal limit.

Gilbert PD submitted the case to MCAO in February 2023. Prosecutors extensively reviewed the evidence, according to Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

“This defendant’s reckless disregard for life wiped out an entire family,” Mitchell said in a news release. “After an extensive review of the evidence, it’s time for Torres-Perez to be held responsible for his actions.”

A grand jury warrant was recently issued for his arrest, MCAO said. He’s currently in the custody of the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office with a $150,000 cash bond.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

This photo provided by Randy Shannon shows Mooney Falls on the Havasupai reservation outside the vi...

Associated Press

Dozens report illness after trips to waterfalls near Grand Canyon

Dozens of hikers say they fell ill during trips to a popular Arizona tourist destination that features towering blue-green waterfalls deep in a gorge neighboring Grand Canyon National Park.

4 hours ago

Eastbound Interstate 10 was temporarily closed in Buckeye for a crash on June 13, 2024. (ADOT Photo...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 temporarily closed in Buckeye due to crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 was temporarily closed in Buckeye for a crash on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

6 hours ago

A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix apartment com...

KTAR.com

3-year-old taken to hospital after being pulled from pool at Phoenix apartment complex

A 3-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after being pulled from a pool at a Phoenix apartment complex on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Law enforcement leaders and politicians were quick to react Thursday. (KTAR News Photo/Heidi Hommel...

Danny Shapiro

Law enforcement leaders, politicians react to DOJ findings into Phoenix Police Department

Law enforcement leaders and politicians were quick to react Thursday after the U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the Phoenix Police Department found patterns of egregious civil rights violations.

7 hours ago

phoenix city council...

KTAR.com

Phoenix City Council members criticize DOJ for no Spanish version of police investigation findings

The Phoenix City Council wrote to the Department of Justice on Thursday, requesting that it provides a Spanish version of the investigation of the city and the Phoenix Police Department.

8 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Arizona man accused of killing family of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has been indicted