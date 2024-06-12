PHOENIX — Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The mobile homes caught fire before 3 p.m., billowing smoke over the city and causing road closures.

Firefighters are currently battling multiple mobile home fires near 43rd Ave and Van Buren St. ⚠️ Road Closure ⚠️ Van Buren will be closed between 43rd Ave and 39th Ave for an unknown amount of time. pic.twitter.com/Rb8PMyy8IG — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 12, 2024

Firefighters responded to the fire near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Van Buren Street was closed between 43rd and 39th avenues for the safety of the firefighters. At one point, over 70 PFD personnel were on scene.

The Moya Elementary School was used as a family assistance center to help with evacuated residents.

There was one person taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is currently on scene to determine a cause.

