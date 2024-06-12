Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Over 50 people displaced after fire destroys 5 mobile homes in Phoenix

Jun 12, 2024, 4:16 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm

BY KTAR.COM


Over 50 people were displaced after mobile homes caught fire in west Phoenix on June 12, 2024. (Phoenix Fire Photo)

PHOENIX — Over 50 people were displaced after a fire destroyed five mobile homes in west Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The mobile homes caught fire before 3 p.m., billowing smoke over the city and causing road closures.

Firefighters responded to the fire near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.

Van Buren Street was closed between 43rd and 39th avenues for the safety of the firefighters. At one point, over 70 PFD personnel were on scene.

The Moya Elementary School was used as a family assistance center to help with evacuated residents.

There was one person taken to the hospital with minor burn injuries, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force is currently on scene to determine a cause.

