Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix to add 790 new shelter beds to help people experiencing homelessness in 2024-25

Jun 13, 2024, 9:52 AM | Updated: 10:07 am

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

6 housing projects to address homelessness in Phoenix underway to address homelessness in phoenix officials open shelter beds shelter beds opening in Phoenix to provide housing and job assistance 6 housing projects that offer new beds coming to Phoenix from 2024-25 The first phase of the CBI North Mountain Healing Center is also coming in July. (Photo courtesy of Community Bridges Inc.) The CASS Haven Senior Center is expected to open this September, Milne said. (City of Phoenix screenshot/via YouTube) Nonprofit UMOM is also rehabilitating an office building into a campus with 80 beds, Milne said. Salvation Army homelessness in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Officials are ramping up their efforts to address homelessness in the city of Phoenix.

Nearly 800 new permanent shelter beds are set to open in 2024 and 2025, officials announced on Wednesday.

It’s a sharp spike from the 482 temporary indoor shelter beds added in 2023, according to Rachel Milne, who directs the city of Phoenix’s Office of Homeless Solutions.

“All of the beds opened in 2023 were intended to be temporary and to help bridge a needed gap as we complete construction on several projects,” Milne said.

The six projects that will add more shelter beds to Phoenix are in various stages of construction, she added.

“We will see several projects opening and adding an additional 790 permanent beds to our shelter system as we phase out the temporary beds from 2023,” Milne said.

Milne shared detailed plans with city officials during an economic development and housing subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.

Phoenix Navigation Center in west Phoenix to offer job assistance

The first of those six projects is a city-owned shelter and navigation center that will bring 280 new beds to Phoenix. City officials refer to it as the Phoenix Navigation Center. The shelter near 67th Avenue and Van Buren Street will help adults with no minors.

“The city is planning on opening this site in a phased approach, with the first half of the beds coming onboard this July,” Milne said.

The shelter will consist of two tent-like, air-conditioned “sprung structures” as well as four XWings, which refers to converted shipping containers that are connected to create an X shape. This video from the city of Phoenix shows what XWings look like in action.

“The site will have a workforce and employment focus. Those services will be provided by the city of Phoenix and St. Vincent de Paul,” Milne said.

People can bring their pets with them. There’s plenty of space for private property and there are also units where partners can cohabitate instead of being separated into male and female dorms.

More shelters to address homelessness crisis opening this summer

In addition to the upcoming west Phoenix shelter, another project is set to open in July: the De Paul Manor.

RELATED STORIES

St. Vincent de Paul will own this 100-bed shelter, which will have an on-site animal clinic to take care of the pets of people experiencing homelessness. On top of that, it will have a workforce development program to help residents find employment.

“The city of Phoenix, Maricopa County and the Arizona Department of Housing each invested $6 million to this project,” Milne said. “A true regional collaboration.”

Another 100-bed shelter will debut this summer. The CBI North Mountain Healing Center will partially open near Peoria and 25th avenues in July.

This shelter will have workforce development programs, along with mental health treatment and physical health services. People experiencing homelessness who live in this shelter can also take advantage of services like counseling and peer support. There will also be a recreation center.

Other projects to address homelessness by adding more beds

Officials expect the CASS Haven Senior Center to open this September. It will open up 170 beds for people aged 55 and older. The shelter was formerly a hotel near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue.

“The Arizona Department of Housing provided CASS with funding to purchase the hotel, and the city has been funding the conversion from hotel into shelter,” Milne said.

She also announced another project expected to wrap up this year.

“The city is investing in UMOM’s family shelter campus, the largest family shelter in Arizona,” Milne said. “The city is helping UMOM rehabilitate an underutilized office building into 20 new shelter units.”

The project will create 80 new beds for families.

Lastly, Milne gave an update on a Salvation Army family shelter project.

“The city has dedicated funding to construct a new building on the Salvation Army’s family service shelter campus,” Milne said.

Officials expect the new Salvation Army family shelter to open in 2025. It will add 60 new family beds to the nonprofit’s campus near Van Buren and 24th streets.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A sign about safe hiking is seen at the Piestewa Peak hiking area in Phoenix. Phoenix is under an e...

Kevin Stone

Excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix extended through weekend

The current excessive heat warning for metro Phoenix has been extended through the weekend, officials announced early Thursday.

58 minutes ago

Rose Fire causes evacuations and closes US 60 in both directions...

KTAR.com

Rose Fire prompts evacuations, highway closure near Wickenburg

US 60 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg due to the Rose Fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

3 hours ago

Kathryn Hackett King, left, speaks with Arizona Supreme Court justices before taking the oath of of...

Associated Press

Arizona lawmakers to let voters decide on retention rules for Supreme Court justices

Arizona lawmakers agreed to let voters decide in November whether to change the state's judicial retention rules.

4 hours ago

Lightning strikes during a monsoon storm on July 21, 2022, near Mayer, Arizona. The Arizona monsoon...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about official start of Arizona monsoon season

Saturday is the first official day of the Arizona monsoon season. Here's what you can expect to see over the coming weeks.

6 hours ago

Proposed federal legislation looks to increase the weight of commercial trucks and gives individual...

Heidi Hommel

President of the Arizona State Troopers Association lobbies with the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks in Washington, DC

Proposed federal legislation looks to increase the weight of commercial trucks and gives individual states the authority to set that weight.

6 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by Collins Comfort Masters

Here's how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Phoenix to add 790 new shelter beds to help people experiencing homelessness in 2024-25