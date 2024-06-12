Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

Jun 11, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Kao Chien Chang was last seen near Second Street and Alta Vista Road on June 11, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

Kao Chien Chang was last seen near Second Street and Alta Vista Road on June 11, 2024. (DPS Photo)

(DPS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 73-year-old man after he was found safe, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

A Silver Alert was issued in the morning for Kao Chien Chang, but he was located around 9 p.m. according to authorities.

When the alert was issued, Chang was last seen near Second Street and Alta Vista Road on foot at noon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was last wearing a black shirt, plaid pants and black sandals.

Chang has a medical condition that may cause him to become confused and lost.

Chang is 5-foot-2 inches, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Milk Producers is running a promotion that donates to local food banks when you purchase an...

KTAR.com

Arizona Milk Producers helping supply milk at food banks statewide

Arizona Milk Producers is running a promotion that donates to local food banks when you purchase any milkshake at Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

5 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, seen speaking during an April 2024 event, said June 11, 2024, it was “o...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs responds to ‘pay-for-play’ allegations: ‘It is outrageous’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday it was “outrageous” she was being accused of a “pay-for-play” scheme allegedly involving a Democratic donor that operates state-contracted group homes.

9 hours ago

A child was taken to the hospital after falling into a pool in Mesa on June 11, 2024. (Pexels Photo...

KTAR.com

6-year-old boy dead after falling into water and drowning in Mesa

A six-year-old boy died after falling into the water surrounding an apartment complex near Baseline and Power roads in Mesa on Tuesday.

10 hours ago

A view of a creek in the Wet Beaver Wilderness area of Coconino National Forest. An Arizona man die...

KTAR.com

Arizona man dies while hiking with 6-year-old son at Coconino National Forest campground

A 51-year-old Arizona man died Sunday while hiking with his 6-year-old son in Coconino National Forest, authorities said.

11 hours ago

2nd phase of fire restoration project begins to fix old burn scar...

Serena O'Sullivan

2nd phase of restoration begins for Arizona’s 1990 Dude Fire

The Dude Fire scarred an area of the Tonto National Forest in the 1990s. The second phase of a fire restoration project is now underway.

13 hours ago

Interim Chief Michael Sullivan, shown during a March 2024 event, unvieled the Phoenix Police Depart...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Police Crime Reduction Plan for 2024 adds youth violence, fentanyl, traffic

The Phoenix Police Department released an updated Crime Reduction Plan for 2024 on Tuesday, building on a strategy unveiled a year ago.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old man last seen in Phoenix