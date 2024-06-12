Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 73-year-old man after he was found safe, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

A Silver Alert was issued in the morning for Kao Chien Chang, but he was located around 9 p.m. according to authorities.

When the alert was issued, Chang was last seen near Second Street and Alta Vista Road on foot at noon, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was last wearing a black shirt, plaid pants and black sandals.

Chang has a medical condition that may cause him to become confused and lost.

Chang is 5-foot-2 inches, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

