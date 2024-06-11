Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting near downtown Phoenix

Jun 11, 2024, 10:00 AM

Mugshot of Calyveion Hendrix, who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Ph...

Calyveion Hendrix was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near downtown Phoenix on June 9, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting near downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home near 12th and Garfield streets, east of downtown, around 5:30 p.m. and found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Tracy Walker, 37, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers detained 24-year-old Calyveion Hendrix during their initial response to the home.

RELATED STORIES

“Hendrix was interviewed about this incident and made admissions to being responsible for the shooting,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

Hendrix was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for June 17.

No other details were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona Milk Producers is running a promotion that donates to local food banks when you purchase an...

KTAR.com

Arizona Milk Producers helping supply milk at food banks statewide

Arizona Milk Producers is running a promotion that donates to local food banks when you purchase any milkshake at Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers.

6 hours ago

Kao Chien Chang was last seen near Second Street and Alta Vista Road on June 11, 2024. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 73-year-old man last seen in Phoenix

A Silver Alert was canceled Tuesday for a 73-year-old man who was last seen in Phoenix, authorities said.

9 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, seen speaking during an April 2024 event, said June 11, 2024, it was “o...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs responds to ‘pay-for-play’ allegations: ‘It is outrageous’

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Tuesday it was “outrageous” she was being accused of a “pay-for-play” scheme allegedly involving a Democratic donor that operates state-contracted group homes.

10 hours ago

A child was taken to the hospital after falling into a pool in Mesa on June 11, 2024. (Pexels Photo...

KTAR.com

6-year-old boy dead after falling into water and drowning in Mesa

A six-year-old boy died after falling into the water surrounding an apartment complex near Baseline and Power roads in Mesa on Tuesday.

12 hours ago

A view of a creek in the Wet Beaver Wilderness area of Coconino National Forest. An Arizona man die...

KTAR.com

Arizona man dies while hiking with 6-year-old son at Coconino National Forest campground

A 51-year-old Arizona man died Sunday while hiking with his 6-year-old son in Coconino National Forest, authorities said.

12 hours ago

2nd phase of fire restoration project begins to fix old burn scar...

Serena O'Sullivan

2nd phase of restoration begins for Arizona’s 1990 Dude Fire

The Dude Fire scarred an area of the Tonto National Forest in the 1990s. The second phase of a fire restoration project is now underway.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting near downtown Phoenix