PHOENIX – One man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting near downtown Phoenix on Sunday evening, authorities said.

Officers responded to a home near 12th and Garfield streets, east of downtown, around 5:30 p.m. and found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Tracy Walker, 37, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers detained 24-year-old Calyveion Hendrix during their initial response to the home.

“Hendrix was interviewed about this incident and made admissions to being responsible for the shooting,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory.

Hendrix was booked into a Maricopa County jail on one count of second-degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000, and his next court appearance was scheduled for June 17.

No other details were made available.

