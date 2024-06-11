Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rene Andrade of Bacanora in Phoenix wins Best Chef: Southwest at 2024 James Beard Awards

Jun 11, 2024, 4:15 AM | Updated: 6:47 am

Chef Rene Andrade attends the Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group on February 13, 2022 in Los ...

Chef Rene Andrade attends the Players Tailgate by Bullseye Event Group on February 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group)

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Bullseye Event Group)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Chefs, bakers, restaurateurs and more were recognized Monday at the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the James Beard Awards, affectionately known as the “Food Oscars.” Rene Andrade of Bacanora in Phoenix won the award for Best Chef: Southwest.

“To be quick, a little kid from Sonora, Mexico had this dream of being just like Grandma. She’s the representation of magic to me,” Andrade said in his acceptance speech. “I seen her at a very young age just there cooking for everybody for a bunch of kids and a bunch of uncles and my mom and everybody. I remember just seeing her with a bunch of love and passion for it … and I got to understand the love and the magic you put through it, so I said I wanna be that.”

“I wanna be her,” Andrade repeated in Spanish. “Keep fighting for your culture, for everybody,” he continued in Spanish.

RELATED STORIES

The Southwest region consists of Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma.

Restaurants apply for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Judges, who mostly remain anonymous, try the cuisine before voting. Nominees are reviewed for the food, as well as for a behavioral code of ethics, including how employees are treated.

Michael Rafidi, whose Washington, D.C., restaurant Albi was awarded a coveted Michelin Star in 2022, won outstanding chef among five finalists. Albi, which is Arabic for “my heart,” pays homage to Rafidi’s Palestinian roots by using Old World food preparation techniques. Everything is cooked over charcoal, including grape leaves stuffed with lamb and sfeeha, a meat pie.

The award for best new restaurant went to Dakar NOLA, a Senegalese restaurant in New Orleans.

Andrade was the only 2024 James Beard Awards winner from Arizona, but the Grand Canyon State was well represented with the following semifinalists:

Best chef: Southwest

  • Flavia Briones, Barista Del Barrio, Tucson
  • Pornsupak “Cat” Bunnag, Glai Baan, Phoenix
  • Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson
  • Sam Greenhalgh, Forêt, Flagstaff
  • Claudio Urciuoli, Source, Gilbert

Best new restaurant

Ava Bakery, Phoenix

Emerging chef

Roberto Centeno, Espiritu, Mesa

Outstanding bar

Little Rituals, Phoenix

Outstanding hospitality

Andreoli Italian Grocer, Scottsdale

Outstanding pastry chef or baker

Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix

Outstanding restaurateur

Armando Hernandez and Nadia Holguin, Cocina Chiwas and Tacos Chiwas, Tempe and Phoenix

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel image, with a woman holding a dog and a sign about free Maricopa County dog adoptions o...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control continues free dog and puppy adoptions

Facing overcrowding, Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has extended a free dog adoption special by one week.

48 minutes ago

Woman died on Monday after crashing into parked car, police say...

KTAR.com

1 dead after single-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department said a Ramona Barajas-Raya, a 50-year-old woman, died on Monday after crashing into a parked car.

2 hours ago

Mugshot of Rudy Giuliani, who was processed Monday, June 10, 2024, in the Arizona fake electors cas...

Associated Press

Rudy Giuliani posts $10K cash bond after being processed in Arizona fake electors case

Rudy Giuliani, a former New York City mayor and Donald Trump attorney, was processed Monday in the Arizona fake electors case.

3 hours ago

Event supports ballot measure to ensure statewide abortion rights...

Serena O'Sullivan

Health care providers gather at Arizona Capitol to show support for abortion ballot measure

Arizona voters may be able to ensure statewide abortion rights — or deny them — when casting ballots during the general election on Nov. 5.

5 hours ago

Teachers can get free school supplies by going to Tempe Four Peaks on Tuesday. (Four Peaks Facebook...

Heidi Hommel

Four Peaks is giving away free school supplies to teachers

Four Peaks Brewing Company is giving away kits full of school supplies to teachers across Arizona as part of their annual giving program.

5 hours ago

The Phoenix Zoo's 6-year-old lioness, Zuri, gave birth to two cubs on Monday. (Phoenix Zoo photo)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Zoo welcomes 2 African lion cubs for 1st time in nearly 50 years

The Phoenix Zoo welcomed two African lion cubs on Monday, as six-year-old lioness Zuri and eight-year-old Boboo had their first litter.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Rene Andrade of Bacanora in Phoenix wins Best Chef: Southwest at 2024 James Beard Awards