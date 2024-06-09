Close
Peoria child kidnapped by noncustodial parent, police say

Jun 9, 2024, 8:25 AM | Updated: 2:03 pm

The Peoria Police Department located a noncustodial father who allegedly kidnapped his child, autho...

The Peoria Police Department located a noncustodial father who allegedly kidnapped his child, authorities said Sunday. (Peoria police photos)

(Peoria police photos)

PHOENIX — The Peoria Police Department located a noncustodial father who allegedly kidnapped his child, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded to a home near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Deer Valley Road on Saturday afternoon for reports of a supervised visit that concluded with the child’s father allegedly taking the child with him.

RELATED STORIES

The suspect is Kevin Carr, 52, who is about 6-foot-1 and 140 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police say Carr had “no parental rights” for the child. He was taken into custody Sunday afternoon.

The child is 2-year-old Kirby Carr, who is about 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The child was found safe and unharmed, police say.

Carr took his daughter in a 2014 blue Fiat 500, according to authorities.

No further information was made available. Police plan to share more information at a press conference on Monday.

