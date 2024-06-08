Close
ARIZONA NEWS

4-year-old dead after crash involving drunk driver in Queen Creek

Jun 7, 2024, 8:00 PM

A 4-year-old died after a crash with a drunk driver on June 5, 2024. (Queen Creek PD Photo)...

A 4-year-old died after a crash with a drunk driver on June 5, 2024. (Queen Creek PD Photo)

(Queen Creek PD Photo)

BY KTAR.COM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 4-year-old girl died after the vehicle she was traveling in was hit by a drunk driver in Queen Creek on Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash occurred when the victims’ vehicle, which included an adult and another child, was rear ended by the suspect at nearly 60 mph with no braking at the intersection of Power Road and Hunt Highway, according to the Queen Creek Police Department.

The adult and other child suffered minor injuries, but the 4-year-old was taken to a hospital for her injuries. She died there on Thursday.

The suspect, 33-year-old Jason Sanchez, had a BAC of .11 at the time of the crash, according to intoxilyzer test results.

Sanchez was booked into jail on counts of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and DUI.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this incredibly difficult time, the loss of a child is unimaginable,” Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said in a press release.

“Drinking and driving is a reckless and dangerous choice that endangers the lives of everyone on the road.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

