Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Massive Bank of America campus next to Sky Harbor airport sold to Texas buyer

Jun 8, 2024, 5:00 AM

The Sky Harbor Center, a five-building campus fully leased by Bank of America, has traded hands. (C...

The Sky Harbor Center, a five-building campus fully leased by Bank of America, has traded hands. (Cushman & Wakefield Photo)

(Cushman & Wakefield Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A five-building office campus fully leased to one of the country’s largest banks has traded hands.

Located at Sky Harbor Center in the city of Phoenix, Bank of America’s 534,849-square-foot office campus at 1825 E. Buckeye Road has been acquired by PHX West LLC for $44.3 million, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered the deal. PHX West is a Texas entity led by Mark Heymann.

Bank of America has occupied its campus since 1989 and is located on 37 acres on a long-term ground lease with the city of Phoenix.

Public records show the campus was previously owned by an entity connected to Link Logistics, which is owned by investment giant Blackstone.

Steve Lindley and Alexandra Loye, along with the teams of Will Strong and Molly Hunt and Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover — all under Cushman & Wakefield’s umbrella — represented the seller in the transaction. Lindley said the Cushman & Wakefield teams did not work with a broker who represented the buyer.

“This modern office campus is unique in that its multiple-building configuration provides exceptional flexibility and optionality for the existing long-term tenant, as well as any potential future tenant leasing opportunities,” said Loye in a statement. “The property’s Sky Harbor location, adjacent to the airport and in the heart of the Phoenix transportation network, continues to attract strong corporate occupiers.”

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Daniel Holguin, left, and Maria Castillo, right, sit for their haircuts at the Glendale Community C...

David Ulloa Jr./Cronkite News

ClipDart recreates barbershop, salon experience for Glendale older adults

ClipDart responds to the disparity of students of color and vulnerable populations being able to access affordable, quality hair services.

1 hour ago

Peoria police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a child whom he does not have custody...

KTAR.com

Peoria child kidnapped by noncustodial parent, police say

The Peoria Police Department is searching for a noncustodial parent who allegedly kidnapped their child, it said Saturday.

4 hours ago

organ-donation...

Nick Borgia

Arizona sets news record for monthly organ donations in May

A new record for monthly organ donations was set in Arizona for the month of May, officials announced Friday.

4 hours ago

boardwalk-carousel...

Nick Borgia

Arizona Boardwalk announces opening of Boardwalk Carousel

Arizona Boardwalk announced the arrival the Boardwalk Carousel, its latest attraction to the Scottsdale entertainment complex.

5 hours ago

Global sportswear brand Puma has opened its new distribution center in the Glendale area along the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Puma opens huge distribution center in metro Phoenix

Global sportswear company Puma has opened its regional distribution center along the Loop 303 in metro Phoenix.

6 hours ago

direct-air-capture...

Nick Borgia

Leading direct air capture manufacturer CarbonCapture signs lease for facility in Mesa

CarbonCapture Inc., a leading U.S. direct air capture (DAC) company signed a lease for a high-volume manufacturing facility in Mesa.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Massive Bank of America campus next to Sky Harbor airport sold to Texas buyer