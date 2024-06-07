QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The town of Queen Creek is ready to open their newest park this June- say hello to ‘Frontier Family Park!’

“It’s the town’s newest park at 85 acres. We have a lot of different play amenities going in… your typical baseball, softball fields, soccer, football fields, lots of pickleball courts, a real fun and exciting inclusive playground, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fishing lake, just all of the things in one place,” said Adam Robinson, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, to ABC15.

All the fields and courts at the park will be available starting June 8.

“As we look to provide the number and type of amenities that our residents want, we just figured it was the time to get it all open now. So, we can get kind of caught up on just the needs for the community to play,” said Robinson.

