Frontier Family Park: What to expect at the new 85-acre park in Queen Creek

Jun 7, 2024, 3:00 PM

The town of Queen Creek is ready to open their newest park, Frontier Family Park, to the public on ...

The town of Queen Creek is ready to open their newest park, Frontier Family Park, to the public on Saturday. (Queen Creek Photo)

(Queen Creek Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY NICOLE GUTIERREZ/ABC15 ARIZONA


QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The town of Queen Creek is ready to open their newest park this June- say hello to ‘Frontier Family Park!’

“It’s the town’s newest park at 85 acres. We have a lot of different play amenities going in… your typical baseball, softball fields, soccer, football fields, lots of pickleball courts, a real fun and exciting inclusive playground, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fishing lake, just all of the things in one place,” said Adam Robinson, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, to ABC15.

All the fields and courts at the park will be available starting June 8.

“As we look to provide the number and type of amenities that our residents want, we just figured it was the time to get it all open now. So, we can get kind of caught up on just the needs for the community to play,” said Robinson.

Read the full story from ABC15 Arizona here.

