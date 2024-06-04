PHOENIX — Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop at high speeds on Saturday afternoon.

A black Audi sedan was stopped for speeding near Yarnell and pulled off State Route 89 northbound onto a short dead end. SR-89 was experiencing especially high traffic Saturday due to an Interstate 17 closure for a brush fire.

The car was nearing a stop before it quickly turned around and got back onto SR-89, causing minor damage as the suspect hit the deputy’s vehicle fleeing, authorities said.

The deputy attempted to catch the suspect but lost track of the vehicle near Peeples Valley, further up SR-89 towards Prescott.

The suspect was later located about 10 miles north. The deputy tried to get close enough to read a temporary tag on the Audi, but aggressive maneuvering between traffic kept the deputy from engaging in a high-speed pursuit.

Authorities estimated the suspect was traveling in excess of 150 mph as it fled.

Anyone with information on the Audi, or its driver’s whereabouts, should contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or on the Silent Witness hotline at 1-800-932-3232.

