Northbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Anthem after brush fire

The northbound left lane of Interstate 17 reopened Saturday north of Anthem, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right lane remains closed as of 5 p.m.

A brush fire near milepost 238 and Table Mesa Road caused the initial closure, authorities said.

There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane, ADOT said. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Motorists leaving the valley towards Prescott and Flagstaff should expect delays and may consider seeking an alternate route.

No other information was available.

