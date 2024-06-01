Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Anthem after brush fire

Jun 1, 2024, 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

File photo of a road closed sign....

The northbound left lane of Interstate 17 reopened Saturday north of Anthem, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (AP File Photo)

(AP File Photo)

Nick Borgia's Profile Picture

BY NICK BORGIA


KTAR.com

The northbound left lane of Interstate 17 reopened Saturday north of Anthem, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The right lane remains closed as of 5 p.m.

A brush fire near milepost 238 and Table Mesa Road caused the initial closure, authorities said.

There is no estimated time to reopen the right lane, ADOT said. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

RELATED STORIES

Motorists leaving the valley towards Prescott and Flagstaff should expect delays and may consider seeking an alternate route.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

taiwan-bioscience...

Nick Borgia

Taiwan bioscience delegation set to explore innovation in Phoenix

A delegation from Taiwan is visiting Phoenix to explore the research and development in the field of bioscience officials announced Thursday.

56 minutes ago

north phoenix wildfire...

KTAR.com

Firefighters responding to wildfire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

5 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed barrier....

KTAR.com

Northbound State Route 87 closed north of Phoenix due to fire

The northbound lanes of State Route 87 were closed Saturday north of Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

5 hours ago

The Simmons Fire can be seen burning near Kearny, Arizona, on May 28, 2024. The fire has destroyed ...

KTAR.com

Simmons Fire evacuation orders lifted 3 days after blaze started in Pinal County

Simmons Fire evacuation orders were lifted Friday morning, three days after the wildfire started near Kearny in Pinal County.

8 hours ago

Joshua Briese...

KTAR.com

Gila River Police Department officer shot and killed as part of violent disturbance

A Gila River Police Department officer was shot and killed early Saturday as police responded to a violent disturbance in which five others, including another officer, also were shot.

8 hours ago

House renovation...

KTAR.com

Mesa City Council approves project to transform motel into housing community

The Mesa City Council has unanimously approved a zoning application to transform the former American Inn & Suites motel into a multifamily housing community called "Venture on Country Club."

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Northbound Interstate 17 reopened north of Anthem after brush fire