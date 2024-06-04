PHOENIX — Rep. David Schweikert is looking to retain his seat in Congressional District 1, but the incumbent didn’t take part in the Republican primary debate.

The debate on June 4 had just two candidates — challengers Robert Backie and Kimberly George.

The winner of the Republican primary on July 30 will face a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 5 general election.

Who are the Republican candidates in Congressional District 1?

Neither of the challengers have previously run for the seat.

Backie is a businessman with more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor, internet, telecom, cybersecurity and health care industries.

He’s been in the Valley for 25 years and served as the chair of the Arizona Telecommunications and Information Council.

George is a retired FBI special agent who has spent more than two decades in law enforcement. Since, she has worked as a senior insider risk and global security operations investigations for multiple companies.

George, a Scottsdale resident, bills herself as a “true America First patriot” and “will seek to build strength through unity, and never use my position to divide people from each other.”

Schweikert has served his district since January 2023 and has been in the U.S. House since 2011.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.