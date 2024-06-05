Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound I-17 closed this weekend in north Phoenix for last phase of pavement project

Jun 5, 2024, 4:15 AM

Speed limit was recently increased from 55 mph to 65 mph on a portion of Interstate 17...

Northbound Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed this weekend (June 7-10) between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in north Phoenix for pavement improvement work. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Aaron Schmidt's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 is scheduled to be closed this weekend between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 in north Phoenix for pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, drivers should consider traveling during non-peak morning or nighttime hours and stay on the designated detour route.

The detour follows westbound Happy Valley Road to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and eastbound Loop 303 back to I-17.

Nonetheless, drivers should allow extra time to get to their destination while these closures persist.

ADOT offers these additional tips:

  • Northbound I-17 drivers should avoid attempting to use other local streets as alternate routes.
  • Motorists, especially drivers of large trucks, can consider using Interstate 10 in the West Valley to northbound Loop 303 as an alternate detour route.
  • Lengthy traffic backups are unavoidable during these closures, so drivers should plan ahead.
  • ADOT will be placing local-only closures at neighborhood entrances on both sides of I-17 to help direct detour traffic away from local roadways. Law enforcement officers will be stationed at intersections throughout the area to assist with traffic flow.
  • ADOT is taking steps to reduce the chances that navigation apps will direct drivers to other local roads. Staying on the detour route regardless of what a navigation app may suggest will reduce delays for yourself and others.

This is the last of a series of four weekend closures so crews can finish a project to improve the drive on six miles of I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74. The crews are smoothing the freeway’s remaining concrete surface after removing a layer of older, worn asphalt.

Additional I-17 closures or lane restrictions will be needed as the work proceeds. ADOT encourages drivers to sign up for project traffic alerts here.

Northbound I-17 closed this weekend in north Phoenix for last phase of pavement project