Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Authorities warn residents near Adams Fire north of Mesa about potential evacuations

Jun 3, 2024, 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. Map showing the location of the Adams Fire View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Mesa. A firefighter works at the scene of the Adams Fire.

PHOENIX — Authorities warned residents near the Adams Fire north of Mesa about the potential for evacuations on Monday morning.

The Goldfield Ranch community north of State Route 87, about 8 miles east of Fountain Hills, was placed in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system, meaning there is significant danger in the area.

“Residents living in the area should gather their personal belongings including prescriptions, leashes and carriers for pets, snacks and water, identification documents, and some personal items,” an alert from the Maricopa County Emergency Management Department said.

RELATED STORIES

How large is the Adams Fire in northeast Maricopa County?

The Adams Fire had consumed about 3,500 acres by Monday morning, with no containment, officials said.

Crews responded to the human-caused fire in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, near mile marker 200 of SR 87 (aka Beeline Highway), around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, according to InciWeb.

The Fort McDowell Bureau of Indian Affairs, Tonto National Forest and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management were on the scene, with an initial response that included multiple engines, a helicopter and two Super Scooper aircraft that pick up water from local reservoir lakes and dump it on the burning terrain.

The incident was initially called the Lower Sycamore Fire but was renamed Sunday night as the Adams Fire.

The public was asked to avoid the Lower Sycamore area while crews were battling the blaze.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Gila River Police Department Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

Half the tragedies one Arizona law enforcement family has faced would’ve broken me in half

As an Arizona family deals with its second line of duty death, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe wonders why so many are willing to open fire on police.

18 minutes ago

3 fires north of Payson started by Strawberry man, authorities say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man accused of setting 3 fires north of Payson last week

A man from the unincorporated area of Strawberry started three fires north of Payson last Thursday, according to authorities.

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump is seen during a July 24, 2021, rally in Phoenix. He's scheduled to hold a t...

Kevin Stone

Donald Trump scheduled to appear at Phoenix town hall event this week

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a Phoenix town hall event on Thursday, a week after a New York jury found him guilty on 34 felony charges in his hush money trial.

3 hours ago

Illustration of thermometer showing temperature of 100 degrees under a mostly sunny blue sky. Phoen...

Kevin Stone

Heat wave expected to push temperatures to record levels in Phoenix this week

Temperatures are expected to reach record levels in Phoenix this week, prompting the first official heat alert of the year.

5 hours ago

motorcyclist died after a Monday crash...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Glendale

A motorcyclist died after a Monday crash that took place around 3 a.m. in the area of 91st and Glendale avenues, police said.

7 hours ago

High Intensity Activated Crosswalks, or HAWKs, can potentially provide better safety for Phoenix tr...

KTAR.com

City of Phoenix utilizing HAWKs as Vision Zero traffic program is in early stages

Phoenix's Joe Brown is one of the officials pushing for Vision Zero improvements to traffic safety for pedestrians and drivers alike.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Authorities warn residents near Adams Fire north of Mesa about potential evacuations