PHOENIX — Arizona poison centers are warning of health risks after a recent outbreak of cases related to mushrooms products meant for microdosing.

Products from California retailer Diamond Shruumz have caused seizures, unconsciousness and other health problems causing hospitalization in the last week, according to a press release from the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

“While these products claim to contain only natural ingredients and no scheduled drugs, there is clearly something toxic occurring,” Steve Dudley, director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, said in the release.

The retailer’s chocolate bars and gummies infused with mushrooms for microdosing are sold online and in stores across Arizona.

“We’ve seen the same phenomenon of people eating the chocolate bar then seizing, losing consciousness and having to be intubated,” Dudley said.

Other cases have been identified in Nebraska, Indiana and Utah, according to Dudley.

Microdosing refers to users taking small amounts of a drug for intended benefits with minimal side effects.

The poison center is asking health care professionals to call and report any cases treated at hospitals to 1-800-222-1222.

“We are urging the public to use extreme caution due to the very serious effects of these products,” Maureen Roland, director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix, said in the release.

