Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona poison centers warn of health risks after outbreak from microdosing mushrooms products

Jun 3, 2024, 3:23 PM

Arizona poison centers are warning of health risks after a recent outbreak of cases related to mush...

Arizona poison centers are warning of health risks after a recent outbreak of cases related to mushrooms meant for microdosing. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona poison centers are warning of health risks after a recent outbreak of cases related to mushrooms products meant for microdosing.

Products from California retailer Diamond Shruumz have caused seizures, unconsciousness and other health problems causing hospitalization in the last week, according to a press release from the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

“While these products claim to contain only natural ingredients and no scheduled drugs, there is clearly something toxic occurring,” Steve Dudley, director of the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center, said in the release.

The retailer’s chocolate bars and gummies infused with mushrooms for microdosing are sold online and in stores across Arizona.

RELATED STORIES

“We’ve seen the same phenomenon of people eating the chocolate bar then seizing, losing consciousness and having to be intubated,” Dudley said.

Other cases have been identified in Nebraska, Indiana and Utah, according to Dudley.

Microdosing refers to users taking small amounts of a drug for intended benefits with minimal side effects.

The poison center is asking health care professionals to call and report any cases treated at hospitals to 1-800-222-1222.

“We are urging the public to use extreme caution due to the very serious effects of these products,” Maureen Roland, director of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center in Phoenix, said in the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man was sentenced to prison for crashing a vehicle into a camper and lighting it on fire in Yavap...

Nick Borgia

Yavapai County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for crashing vehicle into camper and starting fire

A man was sentenced to prison for crashing a vehicle into a camper and lighting it on fire in Yavapai County, officials announced Monday.

3 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed sign. Northbound State Route 87 was closed northeast of Phoenix on Mon...

KTAR.com

NB SR 87 reopened at Bush Highway northeast of Phoenix after brush fire

Northbound State Route 87 reopened in the northeast Valley on Monday afternoon after closing due to a brush fire, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Cyndi Lauper announces Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour...

Serena O'Sullivan

Cyndi Lauper announces Phoenix stop on farewell tour

Famous American singer Cyndi Lauper announced her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Monday. The Phoenix stop is on Nov. 19.

5 hours ago

(Gila River Police Department Photo)...

Jim Sharpe

Half the tragedies one Arizona law enforcement family has faced would’ve broken me in half

As an Arizona family deals with its second line of duty death, KTAR News host Jim Sharpe wonders why so many are willing to open fire on police.

6 hours ago

View of the The Adams Fire burning in the Lower Sycamore area of Tonto National Forest, north of Me...

KTAR.com

Authorities warn residents near Adams Fire north of Mesa about potential evacuations

Authorities warned residents near the Adams Fire north of Mesa about the potential for evacuations on Monday morning.

7 hours ago

3 fires north of Payson started by Strawberry man, authorities say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona man accused of setting 3 fires north of Payson last week

A man from the unincorporated area of Strawberry started three fires north of Payson last Thursday, according to authorities.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Arizona poison centers warn of health risks after outbreak from microdosing mushrooms products