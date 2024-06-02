Taiwan bioscience delegation set to explore innovation in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A delegation from Taiwan is visiting Phoenix this week to explore the research and development in the field of bioscience and advanced medical technology, officials announced Thursday.

The Taiwanese delegation includes officials, business and start-up founders, hospital leaders and other bioscience industry leaders. They will meet with leaders from Dignity Health’s Barrow Neurological Institute and Ivy Brain Tumor Center in the Phoenix Medical Quarter.

The delegation will also tour the Translational Genomics Research Institute, the Phoenix Bioscience Core campus and Mayo Clinic’s Discovery Oasis.

“We’ve worked for years to position Phoenix as a global leader in the biosciences,” Congressman Greg Stanton said in a news release. “Now, thanks to strategic, targeted investments, some of the most cutting-edge research is happening in our own backyard. Phoenix is a place where breakthroughs happen, where cures are discovered, and where we push the limits of human knowledge.”

The organizer from Taiwan, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Promotion Office (BPIPO), has been dedicated to advancing the fields of precision medicine, regenerative medicine, digital health and other related areas.

“During this visit to Phoenix, we aim to connect Taiwanese companies involved in the development of new drugs, diagnostics, digital health solutions and medical devices, along with biomedical accelerators and hospitals,” said Director of BPIPO Dr. Michael Huang. “Our objective is to cultivate strategic partnerships for innovation and growth between Taiwan and Phoenix.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a major company that has operated a $12 billion facility in Phoenix for over four years. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego expressed her excitement about the potential for having more Taiwan-based companies expand to Phoenix.

“Phoenix is a leader in this emerging market, with new startup companies and discoveries right here in our downtown,” Gallego said. “Though Phoenix and Taiwan already work closely in the growing semiconductor industry thanks to TSMC’s investment in our city, I am looking forward to additional collaborations around scientific and medical breakthroughs that will benefit us all.”

