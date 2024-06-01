Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa City Council approves project to transform motel into housing community

Jun 1, 2024, 10:00 AM

House renovation...

House renovation (Pexels photos)

(Pexels photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Mesa City Council has unanimously approved a zoning application to transform the former American Inn & Suites motel into a multifamily housing community called Venture on Country Club.

The rundown property is located near the intersection of Country Club Road and Southern Avenue.

Phoenix-based real estate investment company Neighborhood Ventures is leading the project, which involves creating 120 renovated apartment units on the three-acre parcel of land.

RELATED STORIES

The transformation of the property is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

According to Neighborhood Ventures, it has raised $3.5 million from Arizona residents, via its crowd funding model, to help fund the project.

The approval from the city council came with requirements. Some include adding covered parking stalls, updating fire safety measures and improving grading and drainage on the property.

This is Neighborhood Ventures’ first motel-to-housing conversion.

“We are very appreciative to the city of Mesa staff, city council, and Mayor, who were very supportive of this project,” John Kobierowski, President of Real Estate of Neighborhood Ventures, said in a press release. “Their unanimous approval reflects a shared vision for enhancing our community through thoughtful redevelopment.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Phoenix Fire Department hazmat truck. Multiple buildings were evacuated in Phoenix ...

KTAR.com

Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning

Firefighters battled a building fire in downtown Phoenix that started at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday,

1 hour ago

PV is under construction at the site of the former Paradise Valley Mall in Phoenix....

Kevin Stone

PV adds 7 more tenants as 1st phase of Phoenix mall redevelopment nears capacity

The first phase of PV, the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Paradise Valley Mall site, is almost fully booked with the addition of seven tenants.

3 hours ago

sprouts-farmers-market...

Nick Borgia

Sprouts Farmers Market to open new location in north Phoenix

Sprouts Farmers Market announced Thursday it will open a new store in north Phoenix later this month. It is located near SR-74 and I-17.

3 hours ago

A view of planes on the ground at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport....

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Sky Harbor International Airport records busiest tourism season ever

The Valley’s 2024 tourism season ended up being the busiest ever at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

4 hours ago

fatal shooting in north Phoenix motel suspect arrested...

Serena O'Sullivan

Police arrest suspect week after fatal shooting in north Phoenix motel

Authorities booked 34-year-old Solomon Smith on May 29, 2024 in connection to a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix motel last week.

14 hours ago

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush ho...

KTAR.com

Westbound US 60/Grand Avenue reopened in West Valley after crash

Westbound U.S. 60/Grand Avenue was reopened in the West Valley after a crash during evening rush hour on Friday, authorities said.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Mesa City Council approves project to transform motel into housing community