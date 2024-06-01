PHOENIX — The Mesa City Council has unanimously approved a zoning application to transform the former American Inn & Suites motel into a multifamily housing community called Venture on Country Club.

The rundown property is located near the intersection of Country Club Road and Southern Avenue.

Phoenix-based real estate investment company Neighborhood Ventures is leading the project, which involves creating 120 renovated apartment units on the three-acre parcel of land.

The transformation of the property is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

According to Neighborhood Ventures, it has raised $3.5 million from Arizona residents, via its crowd funding model, to help fund the project.

The approval from the city council came with requirements. Some include adding covered parking stalls, updating fire safety measures and improving grading and drainage on the property.

This is Neighborhood Ventures’ first motel-to-housing conversion.

“We are very appreciative to the city of Mesa staff, city council, and Mayor, who were very supportive of this project,” John Kobierowski, President of Real Estate of Neighborhood Ventures, said in a press release. “Their unanimous approval reflects a shared vision for enhancing our community through thoughtful redevelopment.”

