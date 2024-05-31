Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man gets 6 life sentences for sexual abuse of daughter, stepdaughter

May 31, 2024, 2:55 PM

Samuel Rhyner received six life sentences on May 31, 2024. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Phoenix man convicted of sexually abusing his daughter and stepdaughter was sentenced to six life sentences plus an additional 73 years in prison on Friday, authorities said.

Samuel Rhyner, 43, received a life sentence for each count of sexual conduct with a minor, five years for a count of sexual abuse and 34 combined years for counts of kidnapping and molestation of a child, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Combined, the sentence is 283 years long.

Rhyner was found guilty earlier this year.

How was sexually abusive father caught?

In June 2020, a family member told police Rhyner had sexually abused the two girls over the course of their childhoods, according to prosecutors. One of the victims was 4 years old when the abuse started.

Rhyner was arrested in April 2021, according to online court records.

One of the victims spoke at Friday’s sentencing, detailing the trauma the abuse caused.

“I have scars on my body, and even more on my soul,” the victim said. “He was supposed to be my protector and instead he chose to rip away my innocence. He will never understand the way he hurt me.”

