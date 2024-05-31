PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is shifting to its summer schedule on Saturday, with earlier starting and closing times designed to beat the heat.

Through the end of August, the venue will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, with members allowed in at 6 a.m.

The hours will return to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 8 a.m. early entry for members, on Sept. 1.

The zoo shifts its schedule seasonally to keep animals, guests and staff safe from the summer heat.

A benefit of being able to visit the zoo earlier is that many of the animals are more active in the morning hours.

How can Phoenix Zoo visitors avoid overheating during summer?

The Phoenix Zoo has several features to help visitors stay cool when temperatures rise.

Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Office of Tourism, the zoo created Cool Zones with misters, shade structures and benches. The venue also installed several new water refill stations throughout the grounds.

Visitors can also chill out at the zoo’s two splash pads — Leapin’ Lagoon and Yakulla Caverns — or take breaks at the air-conditioned orangutan viewing area or Savanna Grill.

Guests are advised to use umbrellas, hats, sunscreen and light-colored clothing for protection from the sun.

The Phoenix Zoo entry is located in Papago Park at 455 N. Galvin Parkway, north of Van Buren Street, in southeast Phoenix.

