602 Day: New civic holiday brings promotions, deals to Phoenix...

PHOENIX — A new civic holiday called 602 Day will offer Phoenicians the opportunity to take advantage of steep deals this Sunday.

The purpose of the day is to spread civic pride and promote local businesses, according to Ashley Patton, the city of Phoenix’s deputy communications director.

“We are celebrating by working with local businesses and organizations to promote events and community engagement,” Patton told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

City officials selected June 2 (6-2) for the new holiday so the date numerically matches the Phoenix’s first area code, 602.

“It also happens to correspond to what is typically the slower season for many local businesses the beginning of summer,” she said. “We hope that the community by supporting the organizations participating in that campaign will kick off the summer in a positive way.”

Phoenix businesses offer special deals on new civic holiday

Dozens of restaurants, shops, attractions and community organizations are joining in on the action, Patton said. Many will offer special $6.02 deals or discounts. There will also be several events across the city.

Here are some of the many details this Sunday:

Admission to the Arizona Science Center for $6.02

A Phoenix Fuel Cocktail at the Moxy Hotel for $6.02

Two cupcakes for $6.02 from Red Velvet Bakery

Aioli Gourmet Burgers will give a free vanilla or chocolate shake if you mention 602 Day

Loving Hands Healing Hands will have a 48% sale on its 50-minute sessions by cutting price to $62

The Arizona Diamondbacks offering $6.02 tickets for games from June 3-5 (Offer goes live on June 2)

Phoenix Beer Co. Brewery and Taproom will host speakers as well as local artists displaying their artworks from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A list of all the deals can be found here.

“There you will find and interactive map as well as all the information for the businesses who are participating,” Patton said.

City official explains why 602 Day is worth celebrating

The city of Phoenix is the home of the 602 area code. It was Arizona’s first of five area codes.

“I can tell you that 602 is our most prominent and historically significant area code,” Patton said. “It was established in 1947. So it is the largest geographically and our oldest, our most historically significant.”

AT&T established 602 back when Arizona’s population was too small to need more than one area code. It reigned supreme as the only code for the next 48 years. That’s when 502 came along to split metro Phoenix and the rest of the state, according to a city announcement.

Since then, Arizona’s population has boomed. Now, there are around 7.5 million people in the Grand Canyon state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The rest of the state’s area codes are 480, 623 and 928.

Freebies to find this Sunday

Several departments throughout the city of Phoenix are also hosting their own events to celebrate the new holiday. For instance, many city pools will give away free 602 Day T-shirts while supplies last.

“Phoenix Public Library created a 602 Day badge for their summer reading program, and their bookmobile will also be out and about at some of the 602 Day events,” Patton said.

Health officials are also stepping in.

“The Phoenix Fire Department distributed 602 smoke detectors to community members in honor of 602 Day and to improve fire prevention safety,” Patton said.

