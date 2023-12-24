PHOENIX — A new hotel in Phoenix officially opened on Thursday.

Moxy Phoenix Downtown at 116 S. Central Ave. has been a long time coming. The hotel is located in the historic Luhrs Building near Jefferson Street and Central Avenue.

Two organizations are behind the Moxy hotel: PEG Companies and A.G. Hill Partners. The duo bought the Luhrs Building, which first opened in 1924, back in 2019.

Since then, the structure’s interior has been completely renovated while its façade has been preserved.

“This building embodies the youthful nature of Moxy while honoring the history of downtown by becoming an eclectic epicenter,” Joe Madera, PEG Hospitality Group regional director of operations, said in a press release Thursday.

What is there to do at the Moxy Phoenix Downtown?

Guests can walk onto the first floor to access a lobby, bar and game room. The venue’s specialty drink is the “Highball 101,” which is touted as being made with a machine that can’t be found at any other Valley hotel or bar.

The 164 hotel rooms are found on the second through ninth floors. There’s also a fitness center in the basement. The top floor will function as a law office.

There will also be a business center, luggage lockers and gathering areas that are open to both guests and passersby. The gathering areas have ergonomic seating and 55-inch televisions that can be used for presentation projection.

“The Moxy Phoenix Downtown is where we hope to see the community engage with our eccentric communal spaces,” Madera said. “Downtown Phoenix is ripe for something different and our goal is to create a destination spot for our weekend warriors.”

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.