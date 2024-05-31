Man arrested for alleged homicide in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested on Saturday and has been accused of shooting and killing a woman outside a mobile home, Phoenix police said.

Police were called to the area of 16th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix for a shooting before 2 a.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Genoveva Antillon, who had been shot.

As Antillon was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, police began questioning multiple witnesses who were on the property and said they heard the gunshots.

Maury Williamson, 35, provided statements that were inconsistent with what police had heard from other witnesses, authorities said.

When detectives pried further on the inconsistencies, Williamson then admitted to shooting and killing Antillon accidentally “when he shot at a dog on the property that he thought was attacking him,” police said.

When detectives obtained a search warrant for the mobile home, they found the firearm that was used hidden inside.

The investigation remains active.

