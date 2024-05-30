Close
Long stretch of US 93 reopened in both directions after fiery, fatal collision northwest of Valley

May 30, 2024, 8:51 AM | Updated: 4:24 pm

A stretch of US 93 was shut down after a crash northwest of Wickenburg on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (AP File Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A long stretch of highway between the Wickenburg and Kingman areas reopened Thursday afternoon after a fiery, fatal collision earlier in the day, authorities said.

A 90-mile chunk of US 93 was shut down after the four-vehicle crash at milepost 179 near Congress, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound US 93 traffic was closed at State Route 71, and the southbound highway was closed at the Interstate 40 junction until 4 p.m.

What caused deadly crash that closed US 93?

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. after a northbound box truck crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The box truck then collided head-on with a southbound commercial vehicle and caught fire. Two other commercial vehicles also got caught up in the wreckage.

“One of the commercial vehicles and the trailer of a second commercial vehicle rolled over during the collision,” DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said in a media advisory. “The fire did spread to brush in the area but has been contained by local fire agencies who responded to the collision.”

The driver of the box truck was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. No information was provided about the condition of the other drivers.

How far is the crash site from Phoenix?

The crash site is about 4 miles northwest of SR 71, approximately 90 miles from downtown Phoenix.

While the incident occurred outside the Valley, it impacts motorists traveling between Phoenix and Las Vegas. US 93, which connects with US 60/Grand Avenue southeast of Wickenburg, is the shortest route between the two cities.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

