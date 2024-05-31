Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Groundbreaking held for industrial park near Westgate in Glendale

May 31, 2024, 4:05 AM

VT 101 industrial park Glendale groundbreaking...

Phase one of the project to create a 750,000-square-foot industrial project in Glendale began on Wednesday. (Photos courtesy of VanTrust)

(Photos courtesy of VanTrust)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A real estate company held a groundbreaking event for an upcoming industrial park in the West Valley on Wednesday.

VanTrust’s ceremonial event celebrated phase one of the project in Glendale. This first phase will cover 48 acres of the park, which is called VT 101.

When the full project is complete, the VT 101 industrial park will stretch across three buildings. Altogether, the park will total 750,000 square feet. It’s in the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.

How VT 101 industrial park will impact Glendale

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said this park will bring new life to the area.

“VT 101 builds on the successful development now taking place west of Loop 101, near our growing Sports and Entertainment District,” Weiers said in a news release.

RELATED STORIES

The purpose of phase one is to complete two industrial buildings, each of which will be 156,000 square feet. They’ll have office suites, LED lighting and HVAC throughout.

Officials said this phase is scheduled to be completed in April 2025.

Jennifer Borcherding, senior director of development at VanTrust, said her company has developed industrial parks in Glendale already.

“This location is special, with visibility from the Loop 101 and incredible access to all the amenities Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District has to offer,” Borcherding said in the news release.

VanTrust has also developed auto dealerships in the area, she added.

Once the buildings are completed, people who work in the offices will have access to nearby retailers. VanTrust’s announcement stressed the industrial park’s proximity to Andretti Karting as well as Dick’s House of Sport.

The latter comes from the same company behind Dick’s Sporting Goods. Unlike a typical sports store, Dick’s House of Sport does more than sell athletic clothing and gear. It also offers activities like rock climbing walls, batting cages and outdoor fields.

“These concepts further enhance the entertainment corridor and we’re excited to have them as our neighbors,” Borcherding said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two housing bills could change Valley market, expert says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Real estate expert says 2 housing bills governor signed could change Arizona market

Two housing bills Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed into law last week could help expand the supply of affordable homes.

3 hours ago

31 suspects were indicted in a large-scale drug operation this week. (Screenshot from a MCSO press ...

KTAR.com

31 suspects indicted in large-scale drug operation across Maricopa County

The MCDST completed an eight-monthlong investigation that resulted in 31 indicted suspects out of a large-scale drug operation.

3 hours ago

Arizona's Free Fishing Day is Saturday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Anglers can fish in Arizona’s public waters for free this Saturday

Want to try fishing in some of the state's public waters? You don't need a license this Saturday thanks to Arizona's Free Fishing Day.

10 hours ago

Man arrested for alleged homicide in south Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for alleged homicide in south Phoenix

An alleged homicide in a mobile home near 16th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix on Thursday led to the arrest of a 35-year-old man.

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on May 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Evan...

Associated Press

Biden is said to be finalizing plans for migrant limits as part of a US-Mexico border clampdown

The White House is finalizing plans for a U.S.-Mexico border clampdown that would shut off asylum requests and deny entrance to migrants.

12 hours ago

Southbound Interstate 17 will be closed entering Phoenix this weekend for pavement improvement work...

KTAR.com

Travelers beware: Stretch of southbound Interstate 17 entering Phoenix closed this weekend

Travelers headed to northern Arizona this weekend will have to contend with a closure on southbound Interstate 17 entering Phoenix on the trip home.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Groundbreaking held for industrial park near Westgate in Glendale