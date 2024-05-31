PHOENIX — A real estate company held a groundbreaking event for an upcoming industrial park in the West Valley on Wednesday.

VanTrust’s ceremonial event celebrated phase one of the project in Glendale. This first phase will cover 48 acres of the park, which is called VT 101.

When the full project is complete, the VT 101 industrial park will stretch across three buildings. Altogether, the park will total 750,000 square feet. It’s in the area of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road.

How VT 101 industrial park will impact Glendale

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers said this park will bring new life to the area.

“VT 101 builds on the successful development now taking place west of Loop 101, near our growing Sports and Entertainment District,” Weiers said in a news release.

The purpose of phase one is to complete two industrial buildings, each of which will be 156,000 square feet. They’ll have office suites, LED lighting and HVAC throughout.

Officials said this phase is scheduled to be completed in April 2025.

Jennifer Borcherding, senior director of development at VanTrust, said her company has developed industrial parks in Glendale already.

“This location is special, with visibility from the Loop 101 and incredible access to all the amenities Glendale’s Sports and Entertainment District has to offer,” Borcherding said in the news release.

VanTrust has also developed auto dealerships in the area, she added.

Once the buildings are completed, people who work in the offices will have access to nearby retailers. VanTrust’s announcement stressed the industrial park’s proximity to Andretti Karting as well as Dick’s House of Sport.

The latter comes from the same company behind Dick’s Sporting Goods. Unlike a typical sports store, Dick’s House of Sport does more than sell athletic clothing and gear. It also offers activities like rock climbing walls, batting cages and outdoor fields.

“These concepts further enhance the entertainment corridor and we’re excited to have them as our neighbors,” Borcherding said.

