Glendale officials cut ribbon at newly renovated city court

PHOENIX — Glendale officials welcomed a newly updated courthouse, as city leaders cut the ribbon at the public service building Tuesday.

Mayor Jerry Weiers was joined at the ribbon cutting by members of the City Council, Glendale Presiding Judge Nicholas C. DiPiazza and Assistant City Manager Jamsheed Mehta as leaders celebrated upgrades that were a year in the making.

Among the upgrades are two new service windows that are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines. New digital displays were positioned at a height that meets ADA guidelines, as well.

Dividers were installed at the service counters across from the ADA windows to provide better privacy between residents and clerks. Further security improvements were made as well, according to a release.

Heating and air conditioning systems were upgraded, and a family bathroom was added. New pews and desks in the courtrooms are among some of the cosmetic additions.

“The renovations symbolize our commitment to justice and accessibility,” DiPiazza said in a release. “We are grateful to celebrate this new chapter in the city’s history with these major upgrades to the courthouse that will allow us to keep serving the community with integrity and excellence.”

