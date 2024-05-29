PHOENIX – Northbound Interstate 17 was closed temporarily north of metro Phoenix on Wednesday morning after a camper caught fire, authorities said.

The closure went into effect after 9:30 a.m. at milepost 252 near Bumble Bee, about 55 miles north of downtown Phoenix in the area of Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

About 20 minutes elapsed from the time ADOT announced the closure to when the roadway reopened.

The southbound lanes were not impacted.

No other details about the incident were made available.

