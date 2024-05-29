Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

NB Interstate 17 closed briefly north of metro Phoenix after camper fire near Bumble Bee

May 29, 2024, 10:08 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

Smoke can be seen from a camper fire that delayed traffic on Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix, ...

A camper fire delayed traffic on Interstate 17 north of metro Phoenix, near Bumble Bee, on May 29, 2024. (X Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

(X Photo/@ArizonaDOT)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Northbound Interstate 17 was closed temporarily north of metro Phoenix on Wednesday morning after a camper caught fire, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

The closure went into effect after 9:30 a.m. at milepost 252 near Bumble Bee, about 55 miles north of downtown Phoenix in the area of Sunset Point, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

About 20 minutes elapsed from the time ADOT announced the closure to when the roadway reopened.

The southbound lanes were not impacted.

No other details about the incident were made available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man who appears to be a scientist of some sort looks through a microscope. A Utah lab used forens...

Kevin Stone

Human remains found in 2019 identified as man reported missing in Phoenix 2 years earlier

Human remains found in northern Arizona in 2019 have been identified as man reported missing in Phoenix two years earlier.

9 minutes ago

Memorial Day weekend DUI stats in 2024 mostly better than 2023...

Serena O'Sullivan

Fewer Arizonans were arrested for DUIs over Memorial Day weekend this year than in 2023

A report from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety compared statewide Memorial Day weekend DUI statistics in 2024, 2023 and 2022.

24 minutes ago

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks during a press conference on April 4, 2024, the day of t...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House committee releases report calling for AG Kris Mayes’ impeachment

An Arizona House ad hoc committee released a report calling for the impeachment of Attorney General Kris Mayes, who dismissed the maneuver as a partisan ploy.

1 hour ago

Father-son shooting in Glendale left dad dead, police say...

KTAR.com

14-year-old Glendale boy accused of fatally shooting father

The Glendale Police Department said a father-son shooting left a man dead, which led to the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect.

2 hours ago

The Simmons Fire can be seen burning near Kearny, Arizona, on May 28, 2024. The fire has destroyed ...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Simmons Fire destroys at least 2 structures after prompting evacuations

At least two structures were destroyed overnight by a wildfire that prompted evacuations near the central Arizona town of Kearny.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. Police responding to a shooting in Ahwatukee on Tuesday...

KTAR.com

Man killed, teen seriously injured in late-night shooting in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee area

A man was killed and a teenage boy was seriously wounded in a late-night shooting Tuesday in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

NB Interstate 17 closed briefly north of metro Phoenix after camper fire near Bumble Bee