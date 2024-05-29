PHOENIX – A 17-year-old boy was killed and another teen was seriously wounded in a late-night shooting Tuesday in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of 48th Street and Wakail Loop, south of Warner Road, around 11:30 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

They found the teen with at least one gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle was located nearby with another teen inside who had been shot. Malachi Tyler Henningham was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The area remains shut down and will be for an extended period of time as the scene investigation continues,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in an email Wednesday morning.

No other details were made available.

