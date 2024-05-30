PHOENIX – Arizona’s Simmons Fire is smaller, but more destructive, than previously thought, authorities said Thursday morning.

An overhead assessment conducted Wednesday revealed that the wildfire near the Pinal County town of Kearny has destroyed four structures and damaged five others. Fire officials previously reported that two structures were destroyed.

And after earlier estimates put the size of the fire at 475 acres, aerial mapping showed it at 315 acres with no containment on Thursday morning.

“I do know that crews are making significant progress,” Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “They’re getting some line established, especially on that east-southeast side. That was an area of concern because that was the side that was approaching Kearny.”

Evacuation orders still in effect 2 days after start of Simmons Fire

Evacuation orders that were issued Tuesday evening remained in effect for the Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny. Ray Elementary school was designated as a meeting place for displaced residents.

Residents between Riverside and Kearny have been put on alert of possible evacuation, aka the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system.

About 50 homes are in either GO or SET status, according to Thursday morning’s incident report.

#SimmonsFire Thursday 5/30 Update:

Fire mapped earlier this morning at 315 ac. & no containment. Decrease in acreage due to more accurate mapping. Crews making good progress on establishing line around E/SE side of fire. GO/SET still in place. Power remains off to area north… pic.twitter.com/UWEHcssekQ — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) May 30, 2024

The power remains off in the area north of Kearny for the safety of firefighters and the public.

When and where did the Simmons Fire start?

The Simmons Fire started about 4½ miles northwest of Kearny around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the evacuations were ordered about an hour later.

The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 took command of the scene Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, more than 170 personnel were assigned to the incident.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Kearny is located off State Route 177 between Superior and the Hayden-Winkelman area, about 85 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally published May 28, 2024.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.