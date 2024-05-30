Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 structures destroyed, 5 others damaged by Simmons Fire in Pinal County

May 30, 2024, 11:03 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


An aerial view of the Simmons Fire near Kearny, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024. A map showing the location of the Simmons Fire near Kearny, Arizona An aerial view of the Simmons Fire near Kearny, Arizona, on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2024. View of flames from the Simmons Fire at night on May 28, 2024. View of flames from the Simmons Fire at night on May 28, 2024. View of flames from the Simmons Fire at night on May 28, 2024.

PHOENIX – Arizona’s Simmons Fire is smaller, but more destructive, than previously thought, authorities said Thursday morning.

An overhead assessment conducted Wednesday revealed that the wildfire near the Pinal County town of Kearny has destroyed four structures and damaged five others. Fire officials previously reported that two structures were destroyed.

And after earlier estimates put the size of the fire at 475 acres, aerial mapping showed it at 315 acres with no containment on Thursday morning.

“I do know that crews are making significant progress,” Tiffany Davila of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “They’re getting some line established, especially on that east-southeast side. That was an area of concern because that was the side that was approaching Kearny.”

RELATED STORIES

Evacuation orders still in effect 2 days after start of Simmons Fire

Evacuation orders that were issued Tuesday evening remained in effect for the Riverside neighborhood outside of Kearny. Ray Elementary school was designated as a meeting place for displaced residents.

Residents between Riverside and Kearny have been put on alert of possible evacuation, aka the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system.

About 50 homes are in either GO or SET status, according to Thursday morning’s incident report.

The power remains off in the area north of Kearny for the safety of firefighters and the public.

When and where did the Simmons Fire start?

The Simmons Fire started about 4½ miles northwest of Kearny around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, and the evacuations were ordered about an hour later.

The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 took command of the scene Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday morning, more than 170 personnel were assigned to the incident.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Kearny is located off State Route 177 between Superior and the Hayden-Winkelman area, about 85 miles southwest of downtown Phoenix.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

This is an updated version of a story originally published May 28, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Manuel Serrano-Orduno, who was arrested Wednesday, May 29, 2024, three days after a cras...

Kevin Stone

Driver in wrong-way crash that killed 3 in Fountain Hills taken from hospital to jail

The driver who allegedly caused a head-on crash that killed three people in Fountain Hills on Sunday was released from the hospital and arrested on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Vehicles fill a Phoenix freeway with the city skyline in the background. A ballot measure to extend...

Kevin Stone

Poll: Maricopa County transportation sales tax ballot measure is on road to success

Maricopa County voters overwhelmingly support Prop 479, a ballot measure to extend a sales tax that funds transportation, per a new poll.

4 hours ago

File photo of a road closed sign. A long stretch of US 93 was shut down after a crash northwest of ...

KTAR.com

Long stretch of US 93 closed in both directions after fiery, fatal collision northwest of Valley

A long stretch of US 93 between the Wickenburg and Kingman areas was closed Thursday morning after a fiery, fatal collision.

5 hours ago

Street camping in Phoenix limited with passing of ordinance...

Serena O'Sullivan

New Phoenix ordinance bans urban camping near schools, parks, shelters and day cares

Certain types of street camping in Phoenix will be limited starting Sept. 1 due to the Council's passing of a new ordinance on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

West Valley Silver Alert. Headshot of Roger Holm of Surprise, who went missing Wednesday, May 29, 2...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert for West Valley man canceled after he was found safe

A Silver Alert for a West Valley man was canceled Thursday morning after he was found safe, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of ha...

Heidi Hommel

Here are warning signs of body image issues as Arizona summer nears

Summer is nearing in Arizona, but for many teens it can be a time of deep insecurity for fear of having to put on a bathing suit.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

4 structures destroyed, 5 others damaged by Simmons Fire in Pinal County