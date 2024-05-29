Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Foster Alliance needs clothes, shoes and toys for Arizona boys

May 29, 2024, 4:15 AM

Clothes, shoes, toys for Arizona boys in foster care needed, Foster Alliance in Phoenix says...

The state's largest provider of essential needs for children in foster care needs donations for toddlers. (The Foster Alliance photos)

(The Foster Alliance photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Young boys in Arizona’s foster system urgently need clothes, toys and shoes, according to the state’s largest provider of essential needs for children in foster care.

Around 9,000 children are currently in the system, according to Bethany Eggleston with Foster Alliance.

There are no clothes for male toddlers in the nonprofit’s Phoenix programs, she told KTAR News 92.3 FM last week.

“We are completely out of clothing for toddler boys. Literally, if you walked out there and saw the shelf with me, it is empty,” Eggleston said.

Furthermore, the clothes they do have — which are for young girls — are all for winter.

“It’s like hoodies and like fleece pants, which are just not appropriate for right now,” Eggleston said. “We really, really need clothing for these toddlers.”

Why does Foster Alliance want Valley residents to donate clothes?

Most of the children entering foster care this year are aged 5 and under, she said.

RELATED STORIES

Since kids are always growing, they always need new clothes, she added.

“We are in the space now where we are collecting clothes, shoes, socks and underwear, because those are all going to go on a mobile unit that’s going to tour this state later next month,” Eggleston said.

That mobile unit will distribute necessities to Arizona families with foster children around late June or early July, she added.

They picked that time because they want to give children new clothes before the school year starts.

“For these particular programs, we really are only giving children new things because they really need that extra boost of confidence,” Eggleston said.

The confidence that comes from new clothes can help kids feel better on the first day of school, she said.

“They feel not like a foster kid that day. They can feel like them, and there’s nothing that helps you do that more than wearing an awesome outfit that makes you feel good,” Eggleston said.

In addition to clothes and shoes, Foster Alliance is also running low on toys for Valley children. Blocks, soft plushies and walking toys are all good, she added.

How to help foster children in Arizona

One way to help foster children is to buy items on the nonprofit’s Amazon wish lists.

“You can also donate financially online or, if you are a shopper, go shop at Costco, Walmart, wherever you like to shop, and then come by and see us any day, Monday through Friday, between 9 and 5,” Eggleston said. “We are at the intersection of 32nd and Thunderbird.”

Those in-person donations can be dropped off at 3110 E. Thunderbird Rd., Suite 100 in Phoenix. Visitors can drive around to the back of the building, where a volunteer will accept their items.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Simmons Fire can be seen burning near Kearny, Arizona, on May 28, 2024. The fire has destroyed ...

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Simmons Fire destroys at least 2 structures after prompting evacuations

At least two structures were destroyed overnight by a wildfire that prompted evacuations near the central Arizona town of Kearny.

5 minutes ago

File photo of a Phoenix police crime scene. Police responding to a shooting in Ahwatukee on Tuesday...

KTAR.com

Man killed, teen seriously injured in late-night shooting in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee area

A man was killed and a teenage boy was seriously wounded in a late-night shooting Tuesday in Phoenix’s Ahwatukee neighborhood.

45 minutes ago

Auto thefts in Arizona fell from 2022 to 2023, new report found...

KTAR.com

Auto thefts in Arizona fell 6% last year due to various factors, expert says

Auto thefts in Arizona fell last year by 6% compared to the year before, according to a new report from The National Insurance Crime Bureau.

1 hour ago

avondale-sand-volleyball...

Nick Borgia

City of Avondale announces grand opening of sand volleyball complex

The City of Avondale announced the grand opening of a new sand volleyball complex. It is located at The BLVD.

3 hours ago

Park Algodon: $250M development breaks ground in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Construction starts on Park Algodon, a Phoenix industrial and mixed-use project

Developers broke ground on a $250 million industrial and mixed-use project called Park Algodon on May 22, 2024, officials said.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Pat McMahon discusses media career, how he ended up in Phoenix

Pat McMahon talks about the glory days of the Wallace and Ladmo show and his radio, television and music career on this edition of Amazing Arizonans.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Foster Alliance needs clothes, shoes and toys for Arizona boys